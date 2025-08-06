FDA In Flux, Pfizer Talks to Trump on MFN, Merck Cuts 6K Jobs, More

> Listen on Spotify

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research Head George Tidmarsh will oversee the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research on an acting basis after Vinay Prasad’s abrupt departure hours after the recording of last week’s episode of The Weekly. While the situation is being billed as temporary, rumors are swirling that structural changes may be afoot at the FDA with Commissioner Marty Makary looking for better drug, biologic alignment .

Meanwhile, the agency has come under criticism for another recent decision—one apparently driven by CDER’s Oncology Center of Excellence director Richard Pazdur: the rejection of Replimmune’s advanced melanoma drug, RP1. According to reporting by multiple outlets, Pazdur opposed the consensus opinion of CBER staff to approve the drug. The research team behind Replimmune’s Phase III study penned an open letter to the FDA on Friday responding to the issues outlined in the agency’s complete response letter. Meanwhile, the FDA’s Sarepta saga continues, highlighting “unprecedented” FDA leaks and a veritable communications disaster.

On the business side of biopharma, Q2 earnings continue to unfurl, with Pfizer, Vertex , BioNTech , Merck and Moderna all reporting this past week. Merck’s $3 billion savings push has claimed 6,000 jobs, contributing to a brutal July that saw the entire biopharma industry axe 7,900 employees, a 487% year-over-year increase, based on BioSpace tallies. Meanwhile, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla confirmed he has been in direct contact with President Donald Trump to negotiate a path forward on Most Favored Nation drug pricing after the president sent letters to 17 Big Pharma companies—and posted on his Truth Social platform—asking them to comply with the policy within 60 days or face potential unspecified consequences.

In other policy news, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is reportedly considering coverage of GLP-1 drugs for weight management and obesity—reviving a Biden era proposal the Trump admin scrapped earlier this year.