Brain cancer

Exeternal view of the Servier's headquarters in France
Approvals
Servier Gets FDA Approval for First Targeted Therapy for Grade 2 IDH-Mutant Glioma
Servier Pharmaceuticals’ vorasidenib on Tuesday secured the FDA’s green light for the treatment of patients with grade 2 gliomas carrying mutations in the IDH gene.
August 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D illustration of a tumor on a brain/iStock, wildpixel
Brain Cancer
Kazia Offers Secondary OS Data to Build FDA Case for Glioblastoma Drug
Kazia Therapeutics is eyeing an FDA accelerated approval pathway for its investigational glioblastoma drug paxalisib, with Wednesday’s release of secondary overall survival data from a Phase II/III trial.
July 11, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: The front entrance to the FDA headquarters/iStock, Grandbrothers
FDA
Day One’s Ojemda Gets FDA Accelerated Approval for Pediatric Brain Tumor
The FDA on Tuesday approved Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ type II RAF inhibitor Ojemda, which is designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma.
April 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist with pill bottles in front of FDA headquarters/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Policy
FDA Action Alert: ImmunityBio, Aquestive, XOMA and More
The FDA will close out April with five target action dates around indications that include pediatric seizures and a neurological cancer in children.
April 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: A scientist looks into a microscope
Drug Development
5 Successful Phase III Oncology Trials in Q1
2024 began with several biopharma players posting positive Phase III data that could mean new market share for the companies and longer survival times and quality of life for patients.
April 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nsisong Asanga
Pictured: PET scan of the brain iStock/wehnt
Drug Development
Novocure Gets Phase III Win in Patients with Brain Metastases from Lung Cancer
Novocure’s stock spiked more than 15% Wednesday morning after the company announced its Tumor Treating Fields therapy met the primary endpoint in a late-stage trial.
March 27, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Press Releases
CNS Pharmaceuticals Expands Pipeline with In-License of Late Stage, Novel Potential Blood Brain Barrier Permeable Abeotaxane for Treatment of Brain Malignancies
July 30, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Ipsen and Day One enter into exclusive ex-U.S. licensing agreement to commercialize tovorafenib for the most common childhood brain tumor
July 25, 2024
 · 
16 min read
Press Releases
NeOnc Initiates Cohort 3 in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of NEO212™, a Patented Novel Hybrid Drug Designed to Deliver ‘Double Punch’ Against Malignant Brain Tumors
July 25, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Pharm Country
IN8bio Announces Publication on Novel Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy for Glioblastoma in Frontiers in Immunology
February 14, 2024
 · 
8 min read