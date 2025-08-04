Josh Ludwig is global commercial director at ScaleReady, where he leads a team of scientists that drives new business through technical expertise. He closely collaborates with global leadership teams and JV partnership organizations to align ScaleReady’s goals with the growing industry need for a truly scalable and practical solution for cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing. He also works directly with customers to develop manufacturing protocols that support commercial product launches. With more than a decade of experience in commercial leadership, business development and technology-driven scientific advances in the CGT device industry, Ludwig is a sought-after thought leader in the space on streamlining manufacturing for scale-up and commercial viability.