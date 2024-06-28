SUBSCRIBE
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.

FDA Approves First Engineered T Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors, Expands GSK’s Jemperli
In 2023, the FDA greenlit 55 new drugs and 34 cell and gene therapies. Follow along as BioSpace keeps you up to date on all of the FDA’s decisions in 2024.
August 6, 2024
163 min read
Heather McKenzie
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Sanofi Sues Sarepta Over Elevidys DMD Gene Therapy, Alleges Patent Infringement
Sarepta has been hit with another patent infringement lawsuit, this time from Sanofi and its subsidiary Genzyme alleging that the biotech used protected technology related to AAV vectors.
August 1, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Sarepta Seeks Label Expansion, Bigger Market for DMD Gene Therapy
As Sarepta Therapeutics moves closer to full approval and an expanded label for its gene therapy, some experts push back on clinical efficacy and cost while others note the hope it provides patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
May 7, 2024
4 min read
Tyler Patchen
FDA’s Accelerated Approval of Sarepta DMD Gene Therapy Comes Under Fire
Ahead of the FDA’s June target action date for Sarepta’s Duchenne muscular dystrophy gene therapy, ICER Chief Medical Officer David Rind blasted the regulator’s accelerated pathway in a JAMA viewpoint article.
May 3, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
6 Recently Approved Cell & Gene Therapies—And Why They Matter
With several recent approvals in the space and more on the horizon, BioSpace looks at some of the key decisions and their larger significance both for patients and science.
March 26, 2024
7 min read
Heather McKenzie
Rare Disease Day Reminds Biopharma of Opportunities, Challenges
The annual observance highlights how far the industry has come and serves as a wake-up call for how far it must still go to meet the needs of patients with rare diseases.
March 1, 2024
3 min read
Greg Slabodkin
Sarepta’s Duchenne Gene Therapy Elevidys Nabs $200M on Strong Demand
Sarepta Therapeutics on Wednesday called the launch of the gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy “exceptional” but the company does not expect to see significant growth in the first half of 2024 due to its currently limited patient pool.
February 29, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
FDA Accepts Sarepta’s Efficacy Supplement Seeking to Expand Elevidys Indication
The regulator has granted a priority review of the efficacy supplement for Sarepta Therapeutics’ gene therapy Elevidys with a target decision date of June 21, 2024.
February 16, 2024
1 min read
Tyler Patchen
Sarepta Touts Positive Phase II Results for Next-Gen DMD Treatment
Gene therapy company Sarepta Therapeutics provided additional data for SRP-5051 in treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients who are amenable to exon 51 skipping.
January 30, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Press Releases
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 28, 2024
June 28, 2024
2 min read
Genetown
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - May 31, 2024
May 31, 2024
1 min read
Business
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments
May 1, 2024
33 min read
Genetown
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 30, 2024
April 30, 2024
2 min read
Business
Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
April 24, 2024
1 min read
Genetown
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 29, 2024
March 29, 2024
2 min read
Genetown
Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences - March 4, 2024
March 4, 2024
1 min read
Genetown
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
2 min read
Business
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments
February 28, 2024
44 min read
Business
Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results
February 21, 2024
1 min read
