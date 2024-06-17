SUBSCRIBE
Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Government
Vertex Reaches Reimbursement Deal with UK for Casgevy Gene Therapy in Thalassemia
Patients in the U.K. with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia will have access to Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ gene editing therapy Casgevy, thanks to an agreement with the National Health Service on the price.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
exteriors of Merck, Biogen and BMS
Deals
Top I&I Deals So Far in 2024
The size of the global immunology market is projected to nearly double by 2032 to a quarter of a trillion dollars. Here are this year’s standout deals in the space.
August 7, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Vertex Pharmaceuticals' headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts
Pipeline
Vertex Scraps Two Phase I AATD Candidates Following Disappointing Data
Poor efficacy data for two early-stage candidates for the rare disease alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency have convinced Vertex Pharmaceuticals to terminate their development.
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Entrance to the Vertex's headquarters building in Boston, Massachusetts
Pain
Vertex Nabs Priority Review for Non-Opioid Pain Drug, Awaits January 2025 Decision
The FDA will have six months to review Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ suzetrigine, potentially the first new class of drugs for acute pain in more than 20 years, according to the company.
July 31, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of a stack of paper and tweezers editing a strand of DNA in between two glass office buildings
CRISPR
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Christoph Schwaiger
Entrance to Vertex's office in Boston, Massachusetts
Legal
Vertex Sues US Government Over Fertility Services for Casgevy Treatment
Vertex has filed a complaint against the Department of Health and Human Services, seeking to make its fertility preservation program available to federally insured patients needing Casgevy treatment.
July 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Deals
Companies to Watch for Potential M&As in 2024
Analysts predict a booming year for mergers and acquisitions, powered by obesity drug sales and pressure from upcoming patent expirations.
June 4, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mollie Barnes
Who Will the Next “Big Pharma” Players Be?
As AstraZeneca looks to climb toward the top of biopharma companies by revenue by the end of the decade, smaller companies are looking to join the ranks of the unofficial Big Pharma club.
May 27, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: The entrance to the ASGCT meeting at the Baltimore Convention Center
Drug Development
Cell and Gene Therapies Still Have Long Way to Go in Fulfilling Promise
While these technologies are now a therapeutic reality, the ASGCT 2024 annual meeting this week was a reminder of just how far we are from widespread use.
May 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
  • 2022 Best Places to Work
  • 2023 Best Places to Work
  • 2024 Best Places to Work
Press Releases
Vertex to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 1
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Health Canada Grants Marketing Authorization for TRIKAFTA® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) for People With Cystic Fibrosis Aged 2 Years and Older With Certain Rare Mutations
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Press Releases
Vertex Announces FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for Vanzacaftor/Tezacaftor/Deutivacaftor, a Next-In-Class Triple Combination Treatment for Cystic Fibrosis
July 2, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
Vertex to Participate in Upcoming June Investor Conferences
May 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Vertex Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
May 6, 2024
 · 
29 min read
Genetown
Vertex Announces Advancements of Suzetrigine (VX-548) in Acute and Neuropathic Pain
April 18, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Business
Vertex to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 6
April 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Job Trends
Vertex Announces New Drug Submission for Exagamglogene Autotemcel (exa-cel) Has Been Accepted for Priority Review by Health Canada for the Treatment of Sickle Cell Disease and Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia
April 1, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
Vertex Advances Inaxaplin (VX-147) into Phase 3 Portion of Adaptive Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial for the Treatment of APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease
April 1, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
Vertex Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for VX-407 for the Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD)
March 21, 2024
 · 
6 min read
