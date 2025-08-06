Biopharma CEOs Can’t Dodge Policy Questions as Trump Lobs Wrench into Earnings Season

President Donald Trump has been re-raising many issues that pharmaceutical CEOs were happy to have left behind in the first quarter as earnings reporting season continues. Across the pharma landscape, CEOs are doing their best to project the idea that there is nothing to worry about as the pressure from Washington grows.

Last week, the president sent a round of letters to a batch of pharma CEOs , asking them to get to work implementing Most Favored Nation drug pricing. Tariffs of 15% were placed on Europe , which could have implications on the industry, while the president threatened tariffs as high as 250% on imported pharmaceutical products specifically—although not any time soon. Then there was the high-profile resignation of an FDA official , which some reports say can be traced all the way back to the White House.

Inevitably, these issues were raised as companies reported second quarter earnings over the past week.

On the CEO Letters

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla couldn’t dodge the questions about those letters . Analyst after analyst tried to chip away at Bourla’s well-trained responses, seeking any inkling of how the high-profile pharma leader is faring in discussions with the president.

“I’m happy the way that they listen to us, in the way that we are trying collectively to find solutions that, from one hand, could make medicines affordable in the U.S., on the other hand, will make our industry even more competitive compared to China,” Bourla said.

Bourla was one of very few pharma CEOs who was personally named by the president in the letters. While most were the same, Bourla’s had his full name scratched out and his first name written, apparently in Trump’s handwriting. This signaled to analysts that he had a close connection with the president, which traces back to Pfizer’s Operation Warp Speed effort to develop the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic. Bourla confirmed that he had spoken directly to Trump to discuss the matters in the letter.

But who is Trump’s closest pharma pal? If you ask Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer, it isn’t him. Queried about the president’s personalization of the letters, Schleifer said he hasn’t been to Washington lately to discuss drug pricing or other issues. The Regeneron chief executive was asked if he, or any of his peers at Eli Lilly or Pfizer, might have some sway over policy these days.

“I think the president probably knows Regeneron and my first name, given that it was Regeneron’s cocktail for COVID that may have saved his life,” Schleifer said. “Beyond that, I don’t have any great insights to the policies.”

His counterparts at Lilly and Pfizer have been more active in attempting to influence policy at this time, Schleifer added. Bourla confirmed as much in his earnings comments days later, while Lilly has yet to report.

On the specifics of the drug pricing plan, Schleifer said he agrees with the president that European nations are not paying their fair share for drugs. He said to change this “complicated” reality, policy and trade need to be adjusted, because companies can’t do it alone.

“American consumers should not be paying for all of the innovation. The solution is simply not to lower prices in the U.S. without some equilibrating in Europe because then there’ll be no innovation,” Schleifer said.

AstraZeneca’s Pascal Soriot agreed, saying that his company has been lobbying the Trump administration and offering some policy proposals that could achieve what the president is trying to do. But he also noted that access to new medications needs to be considered as the pricing discussion continues.

“In many countries in Europe, patients wait for years to get access to medicines that could save their lives,” Soriot said on AstraZeneca’s earnings call last week.

AbbVie’s Robert Michael, meanwhile, credited the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act with expanding the orphan drug exemption to the benefit of cancer therapy Venclexta. Michael said the company had assumed that drug would be subject to price negotiations soon under the Inflation Reduction Act, but with the change in the newer bill, Venclexta is not expected to be subject.

“That’s an example of a good policy change where innovation is being rewarded and not penalized,” Michael said during AbbVie’s call last week.

On FDA Disruption

If anyone has insight into the inner workings of the FDA drug approval machine right now, it’s Moderna’s regulatory team. On a Friday earnings call , President Stephen Hoge said the company was pleased with the three approvals they received in the past quarter.

“I will note that they happened on time, and that was through the incredibly diligent work of the folks at FDA to conduct those reviews in a rigorous way, and we continue to feel that those productive dialogues are going on now even on our existing files for the seasonal update,” he said.

Hoge pledged to work closely with the FDA to transparently respond to any questions, even after the much-publicized changes within the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), and the CDC, including at the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices . When any questions are received by the agencies to help inform public health, Hoge said that Moderna will make sure to provide that information.

On Tariffs

Many CEOs—of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Moderna, Takeda, Regeneron and many more—brushed off the threat of tariffs to the pharmaceutical industry, especially for near term impacts this year. There’s still too much uncertainty on what exactly will be taxed, so the executives weren’t willing to speculate.

But AbbVie’s Michael went a bit further, noting that one of his company’s largest products, Skyrizi, is made in the U.S. for the domestic market. Longer term, AbbVie plans to add even more U.S. manufacturing capacity, as part of a $10 billion capital investment announced on last quarter’s earnings call. This would include four sites for active pharmaceutical ingredients, peptide dug products and devices.

Otherwise, Michael, like his fellow CEOs, will wait for the Section 232 process to complete before commenting further on how tariffs will impact AbbVie.

Merck’s Robert Davis took a shot at providing some clarity to analysts about what a 15% tariff would be like for the Keytruda-maker. While he wouldn’t give specific guidance, he said that if 15% tariffs were implemented today, the impact would be minimal as Merck has conducted inventory management and moved manufacturing to the U.S. already.

Similarly, AstraZeneca CFO Aradhana Sarin explained that since the first quarter, the company has been managing the potential tariff impact through inventory. AstraZeneca is also starting tech transfers for some products that are not currently manufactured in the U.S. Still, Sarin expects little impact.

For its part, Pfizer included potential impacts of Most Favored Nation drug price changes and tariffs in its guidance this quarter—specifically factoring in the currently implemented tariffs on Canada, China and Mexico—but declined to provide actual numbers, to the chagrin of analysts on the call. Bourla, like his fellow pharma execs, said that Pfizer will await the conclusion of the Section 232 investigation before elaborating on tariffs’ impact to the company, though he did note that Pfizer is talking with trade officials about tariffs.