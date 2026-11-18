Encouraging tolerability profile with stomatitis as the only dose-limiting toxicity; low overall hematologic toxicity, consistent with low circulating free-exatecan levels, supporting linker stability

Antitumor activity observed across tumor types, including in post-enfortumab vedotin urothelial cancer; ORR of 33% (2/6) at the maximum tolerated dose of 3.6 mg/kg Q3W in non-urothelial tumors

Initiating dose optimization with first patient planned in H1 2027, to further characterize safety and activity in post-EV urothelial cancer at upper dose levels and define a recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule

Following the poster presentation at ENA ( poster webcast link

MARSEILLE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Regulatory News:

Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) today announced initial Phase 1 data from its ongoing study of IPH4502, an investigational Nectin-4-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) incorporating an exatecan payload, in patients with advanced solid tumors. The results are being presented today at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (ENA 2026).

“The Phase 1 findings provide an encouraging foundation for the continued development of IPH4502,” said Jonathan Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma. “The observed antitumor activity and safety profile strengthen our commitment to advancing this program, particularly for patients with urothelial cancer previously treated with enfortumab vedotin, where significant unmet need remains. Our focus now is on optimizing the dose and schedule to further characterize antitumor activity and tolerability in this setting and inform selection of a recommended Phase 2 regimen.”

Study Population and Background

The Phase 1 dose-escalation study of IPH4502 enrolled 76 patients with advanced solid tumors across six dose levels ranging from 0.6 mg/kg to 3.6 mg/kg, administered once every three weeks. Patients were heavily pretreated, with a median of 3.5 prior lines of systemic therapy and represented more than 10 tumor types. Nineteen patients had urothelial cancer (UC), all of whom had previously received PADCEV® (enfortumab vedotin). The primary objective of the study was to assess the safety and tolerability of IPH4502, while secondary objectives include evaluating its pharmacokinetics and antitumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Safety and Tolerability

As of the August 17, 2026 data cutoff, IPH4502 was well-tolerated during Phase 1 dose escalation, with low overall hematologic toxicity.

The maximum tolerated dose was established at 3.6 mg/kg administered once every three weeks, with stomatitis as the only reported dose-limiting toxicity. No febrile neutropenia or hematologic dose-limiting toxicities were reported, and no signal of peripheral neuropathy was observed.

Grade 3 or higher treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were reported in 43.4% of patients, including Grade 3 or higher anemia in 11.8%. Stomatitis occurred in 27.6% of patients overall, including 3.9% with Grade 3 or higher events.

TEAEs led to dose reductions in 7.9% of patients and treatment discontinuations in 5.3%.

Antitumor Activity

As of the August 17, 2026 data cutoff, antitumor activity (measured using RECIST v1.1 criteria) was observed across multiple dose levels, tumor types and Nectin-4 expression levels.

Objective responses were observed in patients in several tumor types and across low, moderate and high Nectin-4 expression levels.

At the maximum tolerated dose of 3.6 mg/kg, an objective response rate (ORR) of 33% (2/6) was observed in patients with non-urothelial tumors.

In urothelial cancer, 19 patients were enrolled, with a median of three prior lines of systemic therapy; all had previously received enfortumab vedotin. Out of these 19 patients, 15 were enrolled at 2.4 or 2.8 mg/kg, 4 at 3.2 mg/kg and none at 3.6 mg/kg (MTD). At these intermediate dose levels, antitumor activity was observed, with 3 partial responses (1 confirmed and 2 unconfirmed partial responses) and tumor shrinkage in the majority of patients. The unconfirmed disease control rate [95%CI] was 68.4% [46.0 - 84.6].

Future Clinical Development Strategy

Phase 1 dose optimization is being initiated in second-line or later urothelial cancer following enfortumab vedotin, to further characterize safety and activity in post-EV urothelial cancer at upper dose levels. The first patient is planned in the first half of 2027. The study will evaluate split dosing on Days 1 and 8 of each three-week cycle with mandatory prophylaxis to help reduce stomatitis and inform selection of a recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule.

ENA Presentation and KOL Event

Following the presentation of Phase 1 IPH4502 data at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on November 18, 2026, Innate will host an in-person and virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. GMT to discuss the results, their clinical context and the planned next steps of IPH4502 development (press release). The event will take place at IET London: Savoy Place, with a live webcast available through the following registration link: https://lifescievents.com/event/inz37gy/

About IPH4502

IPH4502 is Innate Pharma's proprietary Nectin-4 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), built on three differentiated components. The payload is exatecan, a potent topoisomerase I inhibitor, with the potential to overcome key limitations associated with monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE)-based ADCs, including multidrug resistance protein 1 (MDR1)-mediated resistance. IPH4502 incorporates a proprietary stable linker designed to slow the release of free exatecan into the circulation in order to improve tolerability. The binder is a proprietary humanized anti-Nectin-4 antibody with high affinity and a distinct, non-overlapping epitope compared with enfortumab vedotin (EV). IPH4502 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1 IPH4502-101 study (NCT06781983) in patients with advanced solid tumors known to express Nectin-4. Initial clinical data from the Dose escalation phase (ENA 2026 poster) showed antitumor activity across multiple tumor types, including urothelial cancer previously treated with enfortumab vedotin, alongside an encouraging tolerability profile with low overall hematologic toxicity. Phase 1 dose optimization is being initiated in second-line or later urothelial cancer following enfortumab vedotin.

IPH4502 is currently under clinical development and has not received marketing authorization in the European Union or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Its safety and efficacy have not been established for any commercial use. The product is not available for commercial distribution.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma S.A. is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapies for cancer patients. Leveraging its expertise in antibody-engineering and innovative target identification, Innate Pharma is developing innovative and differentiated next-generation antibody therapeutics.

Innate Pharma is advancing a portfolio of differentiated potential first- and/or best-in-class assets, focused on areas of high unmet medical need. Its proprietary pipeline is centered on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), led by IPH4502, a differentiated Nectin-4 ADC in clinical development for solid tumors, and supported by a preclinical portfolio of next-generation ADC candidates. In parallel, Innate is advancing two partnered late-stage assets: lacutamab, developed with Sobi for T-cell lymphomas, and monalizumab, developed with AstraZeneca for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Innate Pharma has established collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies, including Sobi, Sanofi and AstraZeneca, as well as renowned academic and research institutions, to advance innovation in immuno-oncology.

Headquartered in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris and Nasdaq in the US.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Information about Innate Pharma shares

ISIN code Ticker code LEI FR0010331421 Euronext: IPH Nasdaq: IPHA 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer on forward-looking information and risk factors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The use of certain words, including “plan,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” or the negative of these and similar expressions, is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although Innate believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including related to safety, progression of and results from its ongoing and planned clinical trials and preclinical studies, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its product candidates, the Company’s reliance on third parties to manufacture its product candidates, the Company’s commercialization efforts and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, including the trading price and volatility of Innate’s ADSs and Ordinary Shares and risks related to Innate’s business and financial performance. For additional discussion of risks and uncertainties, please refer to the Risk Factors (“Facteurs de Risque") section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (“AMF”), which is available on the AMF website http://www.amf-france.org or on Innate Pharma’s website, and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent filings and reports filed with the AMF or SEC, or otherwise made public by the Company. References to the Company’s website and the AMF website are included for information only and the content contained therein, or that can be accessed through them, are not incorporated by reference into, and do not constitute a part of, this press release.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

Stéphanie Cornen VP,

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

stephanie.cornen@innate-pharma.fr

Investor Relations

investors@innate-pharma.fr

Media

communication@innate-pharma.fr