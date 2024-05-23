Data
LATEST FROM BIOSPACE
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
Applications of the technology range from data collection to drug design to raising the alarm on product safety, but its adoption is also creating some anxiety.
While women’s clinical trial participation has increased, clinical trials still largely are not designed for women. In this episode, we discuss the many areas where trials can be improved, such as human and historical diagnosis and screening biases, accessibility, data capturing, and more
Federal funding and legislation spotlight women’s health opportunities and challenges.
Global healthcare and life sciences look toward automation, AI and Quantum to protect patient data and save lives.
With over 20% of people born between 1997 and 2003 identifying as a sexual and gender minority, moderated panels at SCOPE 2024 discuss the need to engage this community in clinical trials.
This is part one of a discussion focused upon data bias, accuracy, access and the future of AI in drug development. Topics explored are ROI, human bias, data challenges, data management plans, and human expertise.
PRESS RELEASES