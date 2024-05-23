SUBSCRIBE
Neuroscience
5 Neuro Data Readouts to Watch in the Second Half of 2024
After a busy first half of 2024, several companies are expecting key data readouts in the neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disease spaces during the next six months.
July 15, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Understanding That We Don’t Understand at a Molecular Level
This week on Denatured, Head of Insights Lori Ellis and guests discuss the implications of not addressing the DE&I data gaps for the future.
July 2, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Pictured: AI robot holding biopharma-related items in hands
The Many Ways Biopharma Can Use Artificial Intelligence, Including Generative AI
Applications of the technology range from data collection to drug design to raising the alarm on product safety, but its adoption is also creating some anxiety.
May 14, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Neil Versel
Policy
It’s a Design Problem: Women and Clinical Trials
While women’s clinical trial participation has increased, clinical trials still largely are not designed for women. In this episode, we discuss the many areas where trials can be improved, such as human and historical diagnosis and screening biases, accessibility, data capturing, and more
April 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Policy
Can $12 Billion Jumpstart Women’s Health?
Federal funding and legislation spotlight women’s health opportunities and challenges.
April 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
HIMSS 2024 Opening Night
Policy
Global Healthcare Celebrates Tech Successes & Grapples with Cybersecurity at HIMSS 2024
Global healthcare and life sciences look toward automation, AI and Quantum to protect patient data and save lives.
March 26, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
LGBTQIA-friendly clinical trial and data collage
Drug Development
We Don’t Know What We Don’t Know: LGBTQIA+ Patient Data and the Struggle for Inclusivity
With over 20% of people born between 1997 and 2003 identifying as a sexual and gender minority, moderated panels at SCOPE 2024 discuss the need to engage this community in clinical trials.
February 21, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Drug Development
Artificial Intelligence, Part 1: Bias, Access, ROI, Potential Success and Failure
This is part one of a discussion focused upon data bias, accuracy, access and the future of AI in drug development. Topics explored are ROI, human bias, data challenges, data management plans, and human expertise.
November 15, 2023
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
NanoViricides Provides an Update on Its Clinical Program and Strategy - NV-387 Could be As Revolutionary as Antibiotics
August 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Ocugen Provides Business Update with Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
X4 Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Press Release: Sarclisa induction treatment demonstrated significantly improved progression-free survival in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma eligible for transplant
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Groundbreaking nipocalimab study of pregnant individuals at high risk for early onset severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn published in The New England Journal of Medicine
August 8, 2024
 · 
14 min read
Press Releases
Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to host webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect
August 7, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Press Releases
Immuneering Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 7, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Halia Therapeutics’ CEO, Dr. David J. Bearss, to Present Groundbreaking Research on Chronic Inflammation and Aging at the 3rd Edition Global Longevity Federation
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Catheter Precision, Inc. Announces Publication of LockeT Data in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology
August 7, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Annovis’ Lead Compound Enhances Cognition Synergistically with GLP-1 Agonist
August 7, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Mallinckrodt Announces Availability of Acthar® Gel (repository corticotropin injection) Single-Dose Pre-filled SelfJect™ Injector in the U.S.
August 6, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 6, 2024
 · 
22 min read
Press Releases
Quoin Pharmaceuticals to Initiate Clinical Study for Peeling Skin Syndrome
August 6, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Tourmaline Bio Presents Phase 2 TRANQUILITY Study Design at American Society of Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) Congress 2024
August 5, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Favorably that the Data Support Arimoclomol as Effective Treatment for Patients with Niemann-Pick Disease Type C
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
CENTOGENE Publication in Brain Journal Reveals 15% of Parkinson’s Disease Cases Are Linked to Genetic Factors
August 2, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Two Investigator-Initiated Responder Analysis Trials of Jaguar Health’s Crofelemer Show Significant Positive Results for Chronic Refractory Diarrhea in IBS-D: Data Accepted for Presentation at American College of Gastroenterology 2024 Annual Meeting
August 2, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Press Releases
Moderna Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 1, 2024
 · 
17 min read
Press Releases
Agios Announces Results from Phase 3 ACTIVATE-KidsT Study of Mitapivat in Children with PK Deficiency Who Are Regularly Transfused
August 1, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Press Releases
Vaccinex Reports Positive Data for SIGNAL-AD Phase 1b/2 trial of Pepinemab in Alzheimer’s Disease
August 1, 2024
 · 
9 min read
