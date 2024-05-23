SUBSCRIBE
#ASCO25 Tracker: Gilead, Merck Headline Day Two With Power Trodelvy/Keytruda Combo
BioSpace is on site to keep you updated on all of the biggest data and news from the conference.
May 30, 2025
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Cancer
Practice-Changing Data, Innovative Modalities and China in Focus at #ASCO25
Beginning this week in Chicago, the American Association for Cancer Research’s annual conference will feature presentations that could have far-reaching implications for breast and blood cancers and more.
May 27, 2025
7 min read
Tristan Manalac
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Merck, GSK, Roche and More Present Key Data
The American Association for Cancer Research’s annual conference featured updates from several companies on key candidates and assets, including Merck’s Keytruda and GSK’s Jemperli.
April 30, 2025
8 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
Several companies will head to the FDA seeking approval of new Duchenne muscular dystrophy treatments next year but the death of a patient taking Sarepta’s Elevidys raises important safety questions.
March 27, 2025
8 min read
Heather McKenzie
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
After bringing Zolgensma to market in 2019 as the first gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, Novartis is back with an intrathecal formulation intended for older patients.
March 19, 2025
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
In the five weeks since Donald Trump returned as U.S. president, the FDA, NIH and CDC have been thrown into disarray, with meetings regarding vaccines and rare diseases canceled or indefinitely postponed—all without a clear reason why.
February 28, 2025
4 min read
Heather McKenzie
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
Bristol Myers Squibb’s Opdivo plus Yervoy, as well as Pfizer’s Braftovi, have each shown strong Phase III performances that could position them as new standards of care in certain subtypes of metastatic colorectal cancer.
January 27, 2025
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
AbbVie and Gilead are going back to their roots and leaning on their established areas of expertise to set themselves up for sustainable success in 2025.
January 16, 2025
3 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
JPM25 is in full swing as several pharma powerhouses—including Merck, Lilly and Amgen—detail their strategies for growth in the coming year.
January 15, 2025
4 min read
Tristan Manalac
Note paper with blood donation concept on red background
Sickle cell disease
Vertex, Beam Report SCD Cell and Gene Therapies Advances at ASH 2024
Vertex unveiled long-term durability data for Casgevy, while Beam presented Phase I/II findings for its investigational base editor BEAM-101, building up to a BLA by late 2026.
December 9, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Press Releases
NurExone Announces Clinical Trial Plans for Acute Spinal Cord Injury Therapy at Annual Meeting of American Spinal Injury Association
May 30, 2025
13 min read
Press Releases
Cofactor Genomics Presents Breakthrough Work Combining RNA and AI to bring Precision Medicine to Immunotherapy at RNA Society’s 30th Annual Meeting
May 30, 2025
3 min read
Press Releases
Bruker Corporation to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 30, 2025
1 min read
Press Releases
Halia Therapeutics CEO Dr. David Bearss to Deliver Keynote Address at Med Investment Forum 2025 in Abu Dhabi
May 30, 2025
2 min read
Press Releases
TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations for BRIUMVI in Multiple Sclerosis at the 2025 Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers Annual Meeting
May 30, 2025
13 min read
Press Releases
Adaptive Biotechnologies Highlights New Data at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting and EHA 2025 Congress Demonstrating How clonoSEQ® MRD Assessment is Optimizing Patient Care and Drug Development in Lymphoid Cancers
May 30, 2025
13 min read
Press Releases
Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation and Publication of Three Abstracts at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 30, 2025
3 min read
Press Releases
Adela to Present Data Highlighting Ability of its Tissue-Agnostic Test for MRD Detection and Response Monitoring to Predict Progression and Identify Non-Responders to Immunotherapy in Solid Tumors at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 30, 2025
4 min read
Press Releases
Artera Presenting Validation Data at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting Highlighting How Multimodal AI Platform (MMAI) is Advancing Personalized Cancer Care
May 30, 2025
4 min read
Press Releases
Massive Bio to Showcase AI-Driven Oncology Innovations at ASCO25
May 30, 2025
3 min read
Press Releases
Myeloid Therapeutics Unveils First-in-Human In Vivo mRNA CAR Data, Marking a Breakthrough in RNA-Based Immuno-Oncology at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 30, 2025
5 min read
Press Releases
ALX Oncology to Present at the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
May 30, 2025
1 min read
Press Releases
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Participate in the Wells Fargo 2025 MedTech Innovation Spotlight
May 30, 2025
1 min read
Press Releases
Fresenius Medical Care presents its new research and innovation for kidney care at European Renal Association Congress 2025
May 30, 2025
5 min read
Press Releases
Abeona Therapeutics® to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 30, 2025
3 min read
Press Releases
CorMedix Inc. To Participate In The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
May 30, 2025
1 min read
Press Releases
ImmunoGenesis to present IMGS-001 Phase 1a/1b Clinical Study Updates at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
May 30, 2025
3 min read
Press Releases
Onc.AI to Present Breakthrough Deep Learning Radiomic Biomarker Results at 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting
May 30, 2025
3 min read
Press Releases
Zai Lab Announces Participation in Investor Conferences in June 2025
May 30, 2025
1 min read
Press Releases
Parabilis Medicines to Present Overview of Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of FOG-001, a β-cateninTCF4 Inhibitor, at Upcoming Medical Meetings
May 30, 2025
4 min read
