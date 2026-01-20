BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs

BioSpace has published its 2026 Hotbed Maps , highlighting life sciences hot spots across the U.S. The first Hotbed Map, for Biotech Bay , appeared in 1989.

Seven regions are showcased in BioSpace’s annual 12-month campaign to bring attention to these hubs of activity. 2026 features a newly imagined style, with each map featuring bright, artistic renderings of top employers alongside regional flora and fauna.

California has long played a key role in life sciences innovation. Biotech Bay, which includes the San Francisco Bay, Menlo Park and Palo Alto regions of Northern California, and Biotech Beach , which includes San Diego, Los Angeles and the surrounding regions of Southern California, have long been hailed as dominant forces in the industry. Though California’s workforce faced layoffs throughout the year, 2025 saw continued manufacturing investment and the potential for an added 10,000 jobs in the Los Angeles area.

Genetown , which includes Boston, Cambridge and the surrounding areas of Massachusetts, is another key player for innovation. $17 million in tax incentives announced in October was expected to create 800 life sciences jobs in the state by the end of 2025.

Looking farther east, Pharm Country includes Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. These areas are home to major research universities, attracting venture capital and startup activity as well as Big Pharma. New York City has added 5,400 positions over the past decade while New Jersey is aiming to become a destination for smaller and midsize life sciences businesses. Philadelphia has also made strides in its reputation for life sciences activity.

BioMidwest , which includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin, is host to manufacturing sites and a range of biotech, pharma and medical device companies. This region is set to receive significant portions of investment in reshoring initiatives, as U.S. manufacturing was placed under scrutiny in the wake of President Donald Trump’s threat of tariffs, potentially spurring job opportunities in these areas.

Additional Hotbed regions include Bio NC (Research Triangle Park and North Carolina), where Johnson & Johnson recently announced the creation of 500 new jobs, and BioCapital (Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.).