Northern California

Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
Sangamo Therapeutics announced Tuesday it secured an exclusive licensing agreement with Roche’s Genentech, which is paying $50 million in near-term upfront fees and milestone payments to develop novel genomic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
A hand cutting a slice of DNA
CRISPR
Small Enzymes, Giant Leaps: CRISPR’s Next-Generation Approach to Genetic Diseases
Ultracompact CRISPR systems, which are in some cases one-third the size of Cas9, are being designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues.
August 5, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Illustration showing a hand holding binoculars against a green background
Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
August 1, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
People
Gilead CMO to Resign in 2025 After Back-to-Back Stumbles
The last few months have been difficult for Gilead, with several late-stage failures and development discontinuations. Amid these problems, Merdad Parsey will be stepping down from his CMO role early next year.
July 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Healthcare worker conducting an eye exam
Drug Development
4DMT Unveils More Positive Data for Wet AMD Candidate
Mid-stage data for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ wet AMD drug 4D-150 show improvements in visual acuity, reduced injection rate and encouraging safety data.

July 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Illustration of a stack of paper and tweezers editing a strand of DNA in between two glass office buildings
CRISPR
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Christoph Schwaiger
Businessmen grasping cardboard box full of office supplies on a desk in an office
IPO
Metagenomi CSO Steps Down Shortly After IPO, Moderna Exit
Following a disappointing IPO and the loss of Moderna’s gene editing contract, Metagenomi’s Chief Scientific Officer Luis Borges is departing the biotech.
July 15, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
