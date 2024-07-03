Southern California

SUBSCRIBE
Funding
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
Biotech entrepreneur Arie Belldegrun and former Roche CEO Franz Humer are part of the credit firm’s push to provide companies with another source of funding, Symbiotic Capital announced Tuesday.
August 6, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Job Trends
Job Trends
California’s Jobs Outlook: Life Sciences Sector Inching Toward Recovery?
While many describe California as having a tough life sciences market, there’s some optimism that employment opportunities will improve soon, according to California Life Sciences President and CEO Mike Guerra.
August 1, 2024
5 min read
Angela Gabriel
Deals
Deals
Boehringer Buys Nerio Therapeutics for $1.3B to Boost Immuno-Oncology Pipeline
Under the deal announced Monday with the California biotech, German pharma Boehringer Ingelheim is gaining access to novel immune checkpoint inhibitors designed to activate the immune system to fight cancer cells.
July 29, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Business
Business
Updated: Artiva’s IPO Jumps to $167M
Cell therapy biotech Artiva Biotherapeutics plans to use the funds raised to support the development of its AlloNK therapy for systemic lupus erythematosus.
July 19, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Career Advice
Career Advice
7 Biotech Companies Hiring in San Diego
Looking for a biotech job in San Diego? Check out these seven top companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
July 18, 2024
1 min read
Angela Gabriel
Drug Development
Drug Development
Amgen Axes Development of Early-Stage Bispecific T-Cell Engager for Solid Tumors
Amgen has quietly discontinued the development of its Phase I bispecific T-cell engager AMG 794, which the company had been studying for several malignant solid tumors.
July 10, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
BIOLASE Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results; Achieves 40% Gross Margin as Global Consumable Sales Strengthen
August 9, 2024
14 min read
Press Releases
Gyre Therapeutics Announces Appointment of David M. Epstein, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
August 9, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Tarsus Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Achievements
August 9, 2024
16 min read
Press Releases
Oncocyte Announces Successful GraftAssure™ Beta Launch and Q2 2024 Results
August 9, 2024
27 min read
Press Releases
Cytek Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
August 9, 2024
2 min read
Press Releases
Kura Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 9, 2024
11 min read
Press Releases
Engrail Therapeutics Appoints Paul Cayer as Chief Financial Officer and Saira Ramasastry to Board of Directors
August 9, 2024
3 min read
Business
Cardiff Oncology Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
9 min read
Business
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
11 min read
Business
Bioatla Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Progress
August 8, 2024
15 min read
Business
Ventyx Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Corporate Progress
August 8, 2024
12 min read
Business
Oncternal Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Announces Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
8 min read
Business
Aptose Reports Results for the Second Quarter 2024
August 8, 2024
12 min read
Business
Acutus Medical Reports Second Quarter and Year-To-Date 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
9 min read
Business
Biora Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update
August 8, 2024
3 min read
Business
Vincerx Pharma Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results
August 8, 2024
9 min read
Press Releases
Belite Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
August 8, 2024
1 min read
Press Releases
Ensysce Biosciences Provides Key Themes Following IASP 2024 Symposium
August 8, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Conduit Pharmaceuticals Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with AstraZeneca for Multiple Assets to Advance Potential First-in-Class Treatments
August 8, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
RadNet Reports Second Quarter Financial Results with Record Quarterly Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Revises Upwards 2024 Financial Guidance Ranges
August 8, 2024
29 min read
