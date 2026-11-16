Cognition Therapeutics Inc.
NEWS
While it was a relatively quiet week for clinical trial announcements overall, BioSpace takes a look at some of the more intriguing ones.
Susan Catalano, Ph.D., joined CODA Biotherapeutics as chief scientific officer after 14 years as CEO of Cognition Therapeutics, the company she founded in 2007 and took public in 2021.
It’s only the second week of October, and the biopharma IPO scene has already been buzzing this month.
Investors are dropping dollars into the life sciences industry like the trees are dropping their leaves. Here’s who’s raking in the cash this week.
Cognition Therapeutics, Pyxis Oncology and IsoPlexis Corp. all announced IPO plans.
Across the Pharm Country Hotbed, the agency has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to universities, research institutes and pharmaceutical companies.
50 million people worldwide live with symptomatic Alzheimer’s, which has no cure. In honor of September 21st being World Alzheimer’s Day, we evaluated the current therapies, drugs in the pipeline and disease outlook.
Cognition Therapeutics Receives $3.3 Million NIA Grant to Conduct qEEG Study of Elayta™ with World-Leading Alzheimer’s Biomarker Experts
Investigating Quantitative EEG as Biomarker of Patient Response to Treatment in Future Efficacy Studies
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