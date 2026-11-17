AR1001 met the primary endpoint in the prespecified Monotherapy population, with a CDR-SB treatment difference of -0.44 points versus placebo at Week 52 (p=0.0266), representing 31% slowing of clinical decline.

The difference between treatment and placebo in the Overall population numerically favored AR1001 but did not reach statistical significance.

Cognitive and functional secondary measures trended in favor of AR1001 across both populations, with a nominally significant MMSE finding in the Monotherapy population.



CSF biomarker findings support AR1001 target engagement in the central nervous system.

Topline results presented at CTAD 2026. AriBio plans to discuss the results with the FDA.

SEONGNAM-SI, South Korea and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AriBio Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced topline results from POLARIS-AD, its global Phase 3 trial of once-daily oral AR1001 in early Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

The primary endpoint was evaluated in two prespecified primary populations, Overall and Monotherapy. The Monotherapy population was comprised of participants not receiving an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor or memantine at baseline. The study met its primary efficacy objective in the prespecified Monotherapy population (n=604), with AR1001 demonstrating a statistically significant treatment difference of −0.44 points versus placebo on the Clinical Dementia Rating-Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) at Week 52 (p=0.0266), representing 31% slowing of clinical decline. In the Overall population (n=1,535), the treatment difference was −0.11 points versus placebo (p=0.4015), numerically favoring AR1001 but not reaching statistical significance.

“We started developing AR1001 with the goal of creating an oral treatment that could slow Alzheimer’s progression and be practical for patients and care partners to use over the long term,” said Jai-Jun Choung, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AriBio. “The 31% slowing of clinical decline at one year in the Monotherapy population supports our hypothesis. Our vision is to broaden the treatment options available to patients and families with a once-daily oral medicine. We are deeply grateful to the participants, care partners, investigators and clinical teams who made this global study possible.”

Secondary cognitive and functional measures numerically favored AR1001 in both populations, with larger effects in the Monotherapy population. In the Monotherapy population, AR1001 showed a treatment difference of -1.16 points versus placebo on the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale–Cognitive Subscale 13 (ADAS-Cog 13; p=0.0798). AR1001 also showed a 0.7-point treatment difference versus placebo on the Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE; p=0.0232).

In prespecified CSF biomarker analyses, AR1001 increased cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) levels versus placebo at Week 52 in both the Overall and Monotherapy populations (p<0.0001 and p=0.0058, respectively). These findings are consistent with its mechanism of action and support target engagement within the central nervous system. CSF p-tau217 results numerically favored AR1001 in both populations, with treatment differences versus placebo of -3.52 pg/mL in the Overall population (p= 0.1784) and -5.34 pg/mL in the Monotherapy (p=0.0402). No difference in the CSF Aβ42/40 ratio was observed at 52 weeks. Additional biomarker analyses are ongoing to further characterize AR1001’s biological effects.

AR1001 was generally well tolerated over the 52-week treatment phase. Treatment-emergent adverse events occurred in 69.0% of participants receiving AR1001 and 66.4% of those receiving placebo, and serious adverse events were similarly balanced (10.0% vs. 9.8%). Most adverse events were mild to moderate in severity. Fatal adverse events were reported in four participants (0.5%) receiving AR1001 and two (0.3%) receiving placebo. The most common non-serious adverse events with AR1001 were diarrhea (7.7% vs. 4.4% with placebo), falls (7.3% vs. 5.9%) and dizziness (6.1% vs. 3.1%). Adverse events led to discontinuation of study drug in 5.2% of AR1001-treated participants and 1.7% of placebo-treated participants. The most common adverse events that led to study drug discontinuation were diarrhea (0.7% vs 0% with placebo) and vomiting (0.4% vs 0%).

“The CDR-SB finding in the prespecified Monotherapy population and the safety profile are encouraging. The secondary endpoints and biomarker findings warrant further evaluation alongside the Overall population outcome to understand AR1001’s therapeutic effects in early Alzheimer’s disease,” said Sharon J. Sha, M.D., M.S., Chief of the Memory Disorders Division at Stanford University and Global Principal Investigator of POLARIS-AD. “The work of POLARIS-AD is another step towards filling an unmet need in early Alzheimer’s disease in which patients need more options for treatment."

“Participating in the 52-week treatment phase and the ongoing extension takes a sustained commitment from each participant and care partner,” said James Rock, Chief Clinical Officer of AriBio. “We are immensely thankful to our clinical trial sites, participants and caregiver for their unwavering support and dedication to this trial. The ongoing extension phase of the trial will provide important data for understanding disease progress in the context of AR1001 treatment and inform us on the next stage of development for AR1001. We will continue our review of the data and discuss the complete findings with the FDA to inform next steps.”

Dr. Sharon J. Sha presented the POLARIS-AD topline results at CTAD 2026 on Monday, November 16 in Boston. The presentation addressed efficacy and safety outcomes in the Overall and Monotherapy populations.

AriBio plans to present additional analyses at future scientific conferences and discuss the complete findings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to inform next steps for AR1001.

About POLARIS-AD

POLARIS-AD (NCT05531526) is a global, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of AR1001 in participants with early Alzheimer’s disease. The study was initiated in December 2022 and enrolled 1,535 participants across approximately 230 clinical sites in 13 countries, including the United States, European Union member states, South Korea, China, Canada and the United Kingdom. Participants were randomized to receive AR1001 30 mg or placebo once daily for 52 weeks. The primary endpoint was change from baseline to Week 52 in the Clinical Dementia Rating–Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB), a measure of cognitive and functional impairment evaluated in two prespecified primary populations, Overall and Monotherapy. The primary efficacy objective required a statistically significant treatment difference versus placebo at Week 52 in at least one population under the prespecified multiplicity procedure. Additional assessments evaluated cognition, daily functioning and biomarkers associated with Alzheimer’s disease. A total of 1,349 participants (87.9%) completed the 52-week double-blind treatment period. Of these, 1,284 (95.2%) entered the optional 52-week open-label extension phase, in which all participants receive AR1001 30 mg once daily. The extension phase is expected to conclude in the third quarter of 2027.

About AR1001

AR1001 is an investigational, once-daily oral small molecule developed by AriBio as a potential disease-modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. AR1001 is a blood-brain barrier-penetrant phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitor that enhances cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP) signaling. Preclinical research supports its potential to act on multiple biological pathways implicated in Alzheimer’s disease, including cerebral perfusion, neuroprotection, neuroinflammation and tau phosphorylation. AR1001 is being evaluated in the global Phase 3 POLARIS-AD trial for early Alzheimer’s disease. AR1001 has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory authority for Alzheimer’s disease, and its safety and efficacy for this indication have not been established.

About AriBio

Founded in 2010, AriBio Co., Ltd. is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in South Korea, with global clinical operations in San Diego, California, focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and other areas of high unmet medical needs. The company’s lead program, AR1001, is an investigational oral treatment candidate for Alzheimer’s disease. AR1005 is an an oral treatment candidate in Phase 2 development for dementia with Lewy Bodies. AriBio is also advancing additional programs in dementia and related neurological disorders.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding AR1001’s potential therapeutic benefits; additional analyses and presentations of POLARIS-AD results; the ongoing open-label extension and its expected completion; planned regulatory discussions; and future development of AriBio’s pipeline. These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or timelines to differ materially.

Such risks include additional analyses or safety findings that may change the interpretation of the reported results; uncertainty regarding whether the Monotherapy findings will be confirmed in future studies or whether biomarker changes will translate into sustained clinical benefit; delays in completing the extension; and changes in development plans or resource availability. Regulatory authorities may interpret the results differently, require additional analyses or clinical trials, or delay or decline approval. The reported results do not guarantee regulatory approval.

AR1001 remains investigational for Alzheimer’s disease, and its safety and efficacy for this indication have not been established. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Readers should not place undue reliance on them. AriBio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Contact Tanya Xi, MD, PhD, MBA Senior Director, Development Strategy +1 857-829-9228 AriBio Co. Ltd. 4660 La Jolla Village Dr. Suite 1070 San Diego, CA 92122