SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

M&A Ticks Up, ASCO Excites and Vaccines Cause More Drama

June 4, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong

Sanofi and BMS paid big money for rare disease and cancer assets, while Regeneron got in the obesity game; AstraZeneca, Gilead and Amgen shone at ASCO; RFK Jr. and the CDC appeared to disagree over COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and several news outlets are questioning the validity of the White House’s Make America Healthy Again report.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Products
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

The words of the week so far in biopharma are “deals” and “cancer”—or, more specifically, money being invested in cancer and other key therapeutic areas. With the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual conference underway in Chicago, Bristol Myers Squibb got in the PD-1/PD-L1xVEGF game, paying potentially more than $11 billion to co-develop BioNTech’s solid tumor bispecific BNT327.

Elsewhere, Sanofi nabbed the year’s second-biggest buyout, picking up Blueprint for $9.5 billion, expanding its rare disease portfolio. And Regeneron plunked down up to $2 billion to license a dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist from Chinese biopharma Hansoh Pharmaceuticals Group.

Back in Chicago, presentations by AstraZeneca, Gilead and Amgen drew rave reviews from investor analysts, while Pfizer and Arvinas elaborated on mixed data from a PROTAC that showed positive results in only a subsection of breast cancer patients, failing to impress Wall Street. Meanwhile, Bicara’s solid survival stats in head and neck cancer weren’t enough to clear the high bar set by rival Merus. At the meeting, BioSpace’s own Dan Samorodnitsky sat down with Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ CMO Rob Iannone to discuss the company’s recently acquired pediatric glioma drug, and talked AI strategy with AstraZeneca’s head of U.S. oncology for lung cancer Arun Krishna. Dan recaps his ASCO experience here.

Speaking of buzzy therapeutic spaces, there was more action on the vaccines front last week as Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr. announced that healthy children and healthy pregnant women would no longer be advised to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, as of publication, the CDC still recommends a COVID vaccine for healthy children but instead of a universal recommendation advises that the decision should be made between parents and healthcare providers. Against this backdrop, the FDA signed off on Moderna’s next-gen COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, for a limited population in line with its new guidelines. This was a much-needed win for Moderna, which last week had a $760 million-plus government contract for its mRNA-based bird flu vaccine terminated.

Also on the policy front, the Trump administration released its Make America Healthy Again report last week to much scrutiny after reports found studies and references that did not exist.

Podcasts FDA The Weekly Obesity Government Lung cancer Cancer Brain cancer Artificial intelligence Patient recruitment Vaccines Policy Regulatory
Novo Nordisk Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP Amgen Gilead Sciences, Inc. Sanofi (France) Bristol Myers Squibb Company Moderna, Inc.
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
IV infusion set on yellow background, flat lay
Lung cancer
Roche and Jazz Link Drug Combo to Improved Survival in Phase III Lung Cancer Trial
June 3, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Unique contrast freedom hope leadership concept, red man looking at sky from the crowd, surreal painting illustration
Tariffs
Rare Disease, Cell and Gene Therapy at Risk From Trump Tariffs, Industry Says
June 3, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Fantasy background for poster for tourism company. Illustration of stormy sea waves with ancient sailboat Spanish galleon and lighthouse at night. Modern print. Vector cartoon image.
Obesity
Amid Rough Waters, Regeneron Puts Nearly $2B on the Line For Chinese Obesity Drug
June 2, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Pictured: Abstract handshake
Mergers & acquisitions
Sanofi Inks $9.5B Blueprint Buyout to Expand Rare Disease Portfolio
June 2, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor