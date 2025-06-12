SUBSCRIBE
Medical 2D illustration
Vaccines
As New CDC Vaccine Advisors Gear Up for First Meeting, Experts Ask, ‘Where’s Cassidy?’
Scientists and analysts express concern that the newly appointed ACIP members—which include known anti-vaxxers—could relitigate recommendations that have already been made. Many are imploring Sen. Bill Cassidy to step up.
June 12, 2025
4 min read
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Front view of the CDC museum in Georgia
Government
Amid ACIP Shake-Up, CDC Reinstates Hundreds of Fired Employees
The rehired staff, who number around 460, work with the CDC’s viral disease prevention efforts and sexual health testing labs, among others. The reinstatements are a ray of light in an acrimonious week that also saw protests and the complete overhaul of the agency’s vaccine advisory committee.
June 12, 2025
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. makes remarks at an event announcing the MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) Commission, Thursday, May 22, 2025, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)
Vaccines
RFK Jr. Names New CDC Vaccine Advisors Days After ‘Clean Sweep’
The eight new committee members replace the 17 Kennedy removed earlier this week. In “repopulating” the committee, the HHS Secretary fulfilled the fears of some analysts, naming scientists who appear to reflect his anti-vaccine views.
June 11, 2025
3 min read
Dan Samorodnitsky
Government
AMA Calls for Senate Probe Into RFK Jr. After Removal of CDC Vaccine Advisors
The American Medical Association is also urging an “immediate reversal” of the HHS Secretary’s decision to oust all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory board.
June 11, 2025
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
RFK Axes CDC Vaccine Advisors; Metsera’s Weight Loss Win; FDA Supports CGT
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made waves this week, firing the remaining members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices; Metsera’s amylin drug produced weight loss of 8.4% at 36 days; and FDA leaders gathered last week to discuss the future of cell and gene therapy, a sector that has been in turmoil since the ousting of CBER Chief Peter Marks.
June 11, 2025
1 min read
Heather McKenzie
Vaccines
‘More Critical’ Vaccine Advisors Expected Following Kennedy’s ACIP Ouster
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s removal of all remaining members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices raises questions about the upcoming meeting later this month. Analysts fear the committee could be more sympathetic to the HHS Secretary’s anti-vax viewpoints.
June 10, 2025
3 min read
Heather McKenzie
vaccines
In ‘Bold’ Move, RFK Jr. ‘Retires’ All 17 Members of CDC’s Vaccine Committee
Two weeks of upheaval at the CDC culminated Monday in the complete reconstitution of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices as HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pens op-ed criticizing “conflicts of interest” he says exist on the current committee.
June 9, 2025
2 min read
Heather McKenzie
Unvaccinated And vaccinated people as anti-vaxxer or individuals that oppose taking the vaccine with 3D illustration elements.
Vaccines
ACIP Members Receive Termination Notices as Fears Mount Over RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Machinations
The loss of special government employee status for four members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices follows the resignation of ACIP co-lead Lakshmi Panagiotakopoulos, who left in protest of a controversial change in COVID-19 recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women.
June 9, 2025
2 min read
Heather McKenzie
an illustration of an American flag being torn in half by a syringe
Editorial
Desperate Times, Desperate Measures? RFK’s Vaccine Campaign Only Breeds More Distrust
Vaccine skepticism is at an all-time high in the U.S., and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is making some drastic moves in the name of reversing that trend. But misinformation and inconsistencies within the country’s healthcare agencies highlight problems with his approach.
June 6, 2025
8 min read
Jef Akst
Podcast
M&A Ticks Up, ASCO Excites and Vaccines Cause More Drama
Sanofi and BMS paid big money for rare disease and cancer assets, while Regeneron got in the obesity game; AstraZeneca, Gilead and Amgen shone at ASCO; RFK Jr. and the CDC appeared to disagree over COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and several news outlets are questioning the validity of the White House’s Make America Healthy Again report.
June 4, 2025
2 min read
Heather McKenzie
