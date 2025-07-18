SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

GSK’s Blenrep Loses Adcomm Vote, Further Clouding Comeback Bid

July 18, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
A person and a group of people are separated by a yellow line. Establishing contact. Distrust. Quarantine. Distance with strangers. Barrier to understanding, difficult integration. Rejection, refusal.

iStock, Andrii Yalanskyi

The panelists flagged safety concerns with Blenrep and GSK’s failure to optimize its dosing regimen for the antibody-drug conjugate in multiple myeloma.

The FDA’s external cancer advisors found that the benefits of GSK’s antibody-drug conjugate Blenrep to patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma do not outweigh its risks.

The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee convened Thursday to vote on two proposed Blenrep combo regimens. With a 7–1 split, the panel agreed that Blenrep plus the chemotherapy pomalidomide and steroid dexamethasone had an unfavorable benefit-risk profile for this indication, while they voted 5–3 against the combination of Blenrep with bortezomib, another chemotherapy, and dexamethasone.

“The efficacy data were strong but the toxicity data were also very strong,” Neil Vasan, assistant professor at the Columbia University Medical Center, said in explaining his two no votes. “I really think this was just a missed opportunity over the course of many years of development of this drug to explore these different dosages.”

In a briefing document released ahead of the meeting, the FDA’s internal reviewers said that GSK had not “adequately optimized” its dosing for Blenrep, as illustrated by “high rates of ocular toxicity and poor tolerability.” The FDA reviewers also flagged the “high rates of dose modifications” in both Phase III studies used by GSK to support its Blenrep application.

The briefing document also pointed out that “in both trials, there was limited enrollment in the U.S., and limited enrollment of Black or African American patients and those 75 years of age and older,” noting that this may “limit applicability” of the results to U.S. patients.

Daniel Spratt of Case Western Reserve University raised the same demographic issue on Thursday. “This is the United States FDA, so the proposed patient population [are] the United States patients. The clinical development program enrolled almost no patients in the United States,” he said. “It precludes any assessment of the benefit-risk profile in the U.S.”

Blenrep was first approved in August 2020 for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma under the regulator’s accelerated pathway but was pulled from the market in November 2022 after it failed the confirmatory Phase III DREAMM-3 trial. Last year, however, GSK began plotting Blenrep’s comeback with data from the Phase III DREAMM-7 and DREAMM-8 trials, which demonstrated progression-free survival improvements after treatment with the drug.

The pharma in June 2024 even indicated that Blenrep could hit “multi-blockbuster” status when positioned as a second-line treatment for multiple myeloma.

Cancer
GlaxoSmithKline
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
GSK Cuts Unspecified Number of R&D Staffers
July 17, 2025
 · 
159 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH IQVIA
AI Is Taking Over Drug Safety Monitoring–But There’s One Thing It Can’t Replace
July 17, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Lori Ellis
Novartis' office building in Marburg, Germany
Tariffs
Novartis ‘Moving as Fast as Possible’ to Fully Manufacture Key Drugs in US as Tariffs Near
July 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of businesspeople heading to exit
Government
CDER Employees Leave FDA in Droves Amid HHS Overhaul
July 17, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac