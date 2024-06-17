Sanofi (France)
NEWS
The major biopharma players have promised to increase their investments in France to help boost their respective global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, with Sanofi committing more than $1 billion.
Sanofi will hand Novavax $500 million upfront for its COVID-19 vaccine, which it will co-commercialize and develop into a combination flu-COVID vaccine.
Sanofi is dropping its Sjögren’s syndrome candidate due to disappointing Phase II efficacy data, while AstraZeneca is stopping work on some early-stage assets amid a portfolio reprioritization.
Bolstered by its portfolio of “revolutionary” therapies, AbbVie remains the top pharma company in the immunology space, according to a new survey of doctors by ZoomRx.
Data analytics firm GlobalData expects potential FDA approvals this year of Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent and Verona’s ensifentrine to transform the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
The biopharma industry in Nigeria takes a hit as GSK and Sanofi shut down their commercialization efforts in the country.
President Joe Biden has long promised to stand up to Big Pharma, lower prescription drug prices and limit the power of drugmakers—a pledge he seems intent on keeping.
Following the regulator’s administrative complaint and threat of a lawsuit in federal court, Sanofi has decided to terminate its licensing deal with Maze Therapeutics to avoid a long litigation process.
In an R&D event on Thursday, the French pharma is trying to win over its investors by highlighting a dozen potential blockbusters and charting strong growth for the company through 2030.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS