Sanofi (France)

NEWS
Pictured: French flag in front of a historical building
Policy
Sanofi, Pfizer, AstraZeneca Pledge Nearly $2.16B in Total Investments in France
The major biopharma players have promised to increase their investments in France to help boost their respective global manufacturing and R&D capabilities, with Sanofi committing more than $1 billion.
May 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Sanofi Distribution Center
Novavax Soars on $1.4B Deal With Sanofi for COVID Vaccine
Sanofi will hand Novavax $500 million upfront for its COVID-19 vaccine, which it will co-commercialize and develop into a combination flu-COVID vaccine.
May 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Sanofi US headquarters in Bridgewater, N
Business
Sanofi and AstraZeneca Scrap Several Early-Stage Programs in Q1
Sanofi is dropping its Sjögren’s syndrome candidate due to disappointing Phase II efficacy data, while AstraZeneca is stopping work on some early-stage assets amid a portfolio reprioritization.
April 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
AbbVie Tops Doctor Ranking of Immunology Companies, Handily Beating Pfizer and J&J
Bolstered by its portfolio of “revolutionary” therapies, AbbVie remains the top pharma company in the immunology space, according to a new survey of doctors by ZoomRx.
April 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of lungs with syringes/Nico
Policy
COPD Market Poised for ‘Paradigm Shift’ with Potential Approvals in 2024: GlobalData
Data analytics firm GlobalData expects potential FDA approvals this year of Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent and Verona’s ensifentrine to transform the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
March 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Collage of biopharma production and Nige
Drug Delivery
GSK, Sanofi Exit Nigerian Market Amid Lingering Foreign Exchange Crisis
The biopharma industry in Nigeria takes a hit as GSK and Sanofi shut down their commercialization efforts in the country.
February 27, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Patience Asanga
Policy
Biden, Big Pharma Increasingly at Loggerheads in Run-Up to 2024 Election
President Joe Biden has long promised to stand up to Big Pharma, lower prescription drug prices and limit the power of drugmakers—a pledge he seems intent on keeping.
December 15, 2023
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Facade of Sanofi's headquarters in Franc
Policy
Sanofi Drops Acquisition of Maze’s Pompe Disease Drug After FTC Challenge
Following the regulator’s administrative complaint and threat of a lawsuit in federal court, Sanofi has decided to terminate its licensing deal with Maze Therapeutics to avoid a long litigation process.
December 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Facade of Sanofi's headquarters in Franc
Sanofi Touts 12 Potential Blockbusters in Bid to Regain Investor Confidence
In an R&D event on Thursday, the French pharma is trying to win over its investors by highlighting a dozen potential blockbusters and charting strong growth for the company through 2030.
December 7, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Press Release: Sarclisa induction treatment demonstrated significantly improved progression-free survival in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma eligible for transplant
August 8, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Germany Attracts Another Billion-Euro Pharma Project
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Press Releases
Ontario Ministry of Health Announces a Universal Public Program with Beyfortus® this RSV Season
July 26, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Press Releases
Press Release: Online availability of Sanofi’s half-year financial report for 2024
July 26, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Press Releases
Press Release: Sanofi Q2 - strong performance with 10% sales growth; 2024 guidance upgraded
July 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Press Releases
Press Release: NEJM publishes ALTUVIIIO XTEND-Kids phase 3 data supporting its potential to transform the treatment landscape for children with severe hemophilia A
July 18, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Press Releases
Kymera Announces Expansion of KT-474 (SAR444656) HS and AD Phase 2 Studies Following Interim Review of Safety and Efficacy
July 8, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Press Release: Dupixent approved in the EU as the first-ever targeted therapy for patients with COPD
July 3, 2024
 · 
18 min read
Drug Development
Dupixent® (dupilumab) Approved in the European Union as the First-ever Targeted Therapy for Patients with COPD
July 3, 2024
 · 
25 min read
Drug Development
Press Release: ASCO: Sarclisa is first anti-CD38 to significantly improve progression-free survival in combination with VRd for newly diagnosed transplant-ineligible multiple myeloma in phase 3
June 3, 2024
 · 
12 min read
