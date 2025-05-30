#ASCO25 Tracker: Meeting Kicks Off in Chicago With High Expectations in Breast, Lung Cancer
BioSpace is on site to keep you updated on all of the biggest data and news from the conference.
The American Association for Cancer Research’s annual conference kicked off Friday in Chicago with a buzz generated by a flurry of outside data and deals. First, news broke of yet another Chinese cancer collaboration—this one struck by Astellas, which put $1.5 billion-plus on the line for an antibody-drug conjugate developed by Evopoint Biosciences. Then, Summit Therapeutics dropped mixed data from a highly watched global Phase III trial of its Keytruda challenger ivonescimab. Stay right here as BioSpace keeps you updated on all the biggest news actually taking place at the conference.
Pfizer is on the hunt for a full approval of its anti-cancer small molecule kinase inhibitor Braftovi in colorectal cancer. The company won the FDA’s accelerated approval in December 2024, and is pushing for a full nod this year. Top of mind: a 51% risk reduction in death compared to standard-of-care.
In February, Pfizer reported topline data from the Phase III BREAKWATER study, showing that a combination regimen featuring the asset significantly improves survival in certain patients. The company elaborated on the results Friday. The trial, which will be featured in a full presentation at ASCO, met its dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival, showing a 47% risk reduction in disease progression or death compared to standard-of-care. Patients who received Braftovi plus a suite of chemotherapies survived for 30 months compared to 15 months for patients on standard-of-care.
“The risk of death for patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer is more than double compared to those with no known mutation,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, in a statement.
“The BREAKWATER survival data are being discussed with the U.S. FDA to support potential conversion to full approval in 2025,” according to Pfizer’s announcement.
As ASCO conference goers arrived at Chicago’s McCormick Place conference center Friday, they learned that Merck would present new data from a Phase II trial of its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) zilovertamab vedotin in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma, in combination with standard of care treatments.
The waveLINE-003 trial tested the drug at three different dose levels, 1.5, 1.75 and 2.0 mg/kg. Merck touted the results from 1.75 mg/kg arm, where 16 patients saw a 56.3% objective response rate. Across all 41 patients in the trial, 98% saw adverse effects. Based on the analysis of all three doses after a 9.8-month median follow-up period, Merck selected the 1.75 mg/kg dose for its upcoming Phase III trial for the same drug, which was announced in February and is already enrolling.
Zilovertamab vedotin has also shown high potential in diffuse large B cell lymphoma. In December 2024, Merck reported that the ADC delivered a 100% complete response rate when used as part of a treatment regimen in these patients. Analysts at the time called the data “very competitive” but raised questions about safety as grade 3 to 4 treatment-related adverse events in 58% of the trial’s participants.