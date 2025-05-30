ASCO25 Tracker: Meeting Kicks Off in Chicago With High Expectations in Breast, Lung Cancer

11:02 AM

Pfizer Bolsters Case For Full Approval in Colorectal Cancer

Pfizer is on the hunt for a full approval of its anti-cancer small molecule kinase inhibitor Braftovi in colorectal cancer. The company won the FDA’s accelerated approval in December 2024, and is pushing for a full nod this year. Top of mind: a 51% risk reduction in death compared to standard-of-care.

In February, Pfizer reported topline data from the Phase III BREAKWATER study, showing that a combination regimen featuring the asset significantly improves survival in certain patients. The company elaborated on the results Friday. The trial, which will be featured in a full presentation at ASCO, met its dual primary endpoint of progression-free survival, showing a 47% risk reduction in disease progression or death compared to standard-of-care. Patients who received Braftovi plus a suite of chemotherapies survived for 30 months compared to 15 months for patients on standard-of-care.

“The risk of death for patients with BRAF V600E-mutant metastatic colorectal cancer is more than double compared to those with no known mutation,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, in a statement.

“The BREAKWATER survival data are being discussed with the U.S. FDA to support potential conversion to full approval in 2025,” according to Pfizer’s announcement.