ALS

From left: Amylyx Co-founders and Co-CEOs Justin K
Deals
Amylyx Rebuilds Momentum Following Relyvrio Market Withdrawal
While supportive of Amylyx’s acquisition of a GLP-1 drug, analysts say the company’s future hinges on key upcoming readouts from multiple products in its pipeline.
July 24, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
A BrainStorm scientist sits at a computer.
ALS
BrainStorm Gears Up for Phase IIIb NurOwn Trial Amidst ALS Malaise
After a long and challenging journey for its stem cell therapy NurOwn, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has aligned with the FDA on the parameters of a Phase IIIb ALS trial that is expected to begin by the end of 2024.
July 22, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of pie chart composed of people
Drug Development
Patient Assistance Programs: A Source of Real-World Data?
Patient assistance programs may actually be a two-way street, providing patients with drugs and companies with data.
July 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Patience Asanga
Pictured: Biogen's signage at its headquarters in Massachusetts
Business
Biogen Drops Ionis-Partnered Assets in ALS, Angelman Syndrome After Early-Stage Readouts
Disappointed with Phase I/II results for two Ionis-partnered programs, one for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and another for Angelman syndrome, Biogen has opted to not proceed with their development.
May 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: An arrow splitting toward pills and money, or pills and headstones
Drug Development
Cut or Keep Running? How Companies Respond to Failed Confirmatory Trials
Amylyx’s recent decision to withdraw its ALS drug Relyvrio from the market highlights an important business decision for companies: when to continue marketing or investigating a drug that has failed a pivotal or confirmatory study.
May 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Nadia Bey
Pictured: Illustration of a brain over a neuron ba
Drug Development
5 Mid-Stage ALS Drugs to Watch
As the Phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline thins out, the ALS community is placing its hopes on earlier-stage trials sponsored by Denali Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics and more.
April 23, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Amylyx co-CEOs Josh Cohen and Justin Klee
Drug Development
Amylyx at a Crossroads: Can the Company Overcome the Loss of Relyvrio?
After withdrawing ALS drug Relyvrio from the U.S. and Canadian markets and laying off 70% of its workforce, the Cambridge, Mass.–based biopharma got a much-needed win in Wolfram syndrome.
April 17, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: 3D illustration of nerve cells being destroyed
Drug Development
Amylyx Sheds More Light on Relyvrio’s Late-Stage Trial Failure in ALS
At this week’s American Academy of Neurology annual meeting, Amylyx provided additional data from its Phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis study showing the full extent of Relyvrio’s failure.
April 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Drug Development
Amylyx and ALS, Continued ADC Excitement, Dire Drug Shortages
Amylyx looks to the future after Relyvrio withdrawal, ADCs continue to attract investment and the drug shortage persists in the U.S.
April 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin, Heather McKenzie, Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A smartphone analyzing sound
Drug Development
Listen Up: Emerging Vocal Biomarker Could Aid ALS Drug Development
Experts are hopeful that objective biomarker measures for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, such as the ones being developed by EverythingALS, will lead to more targeted, effective treatments.
April 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Illustration showing a neuron being destroyed
Business
Amylyx to Pull ALS Drug Relyvrio From US, Canada Markets After Phase III Fail
Following disappointing late-stage data, Amylyx on Thursday said it is withdrawing the company’s amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug Relyvrio from the U.S. and Canadian markets and cutting its workforce by approximately 70%.
April 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Multiple heads representing patient dive
Drug Development
Opinion: ALS Is Not a Singular Disease. Stop Treating It Like One
Imagine testing a really good drug for HER2+ breast cancer in someone with liver cancer. Would it be any surprise when that drug fails?
March 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Bernie Zipprich
Pictured: Amylyx co-CEOs Josh Cohen and Justin Klee
Drug Development
Future of Amylyx’s ALS Drug in Question After Phase III Failure
Friday’s topline data from the Phase III PHOENIX trial of Relyvrio, which won approval in 2022, showed no significant difference on either the primary or secondary endpoints, according to Amylyx.
March 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Illustration of a motor neuron being deg
Drug Development
ALS Treatment Landscape ‘Primed’ with Over 100 Candidates: GlobalData
Amid the limitations of current therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a new GlobalData report points to novel disease-modifying drug approaches that could transform the space.
March 4, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
New ALS Treatments Face Regulatory Uncertainty
Despite the approval of two novel therapies for this uniformly fatal neurodegenerative disease, experts say regulatory standards and expectations are still evolving.
February 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
ANEW MEDICAL, INC. Announces Patents Issued in Major Asian Markets for use of Genetic Therapy in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and ALS
August 8, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Press Releases
Clene Announces New CNM-Au8® Biomarker and Clinical Efficacy Data Submitted to FDA In Support of Treatment For ALS
August 6, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Press Releases
Clene Announces Plans to Submit Briefing Book to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in Connection with Granted Type C Interaction to Obtain FDA Feedback on Potential Pathway to Accelerated Approval for CNM-Au8® in ALS
July 12, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America to Feature RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone) Real-World Data at 2024 ALS Nexus Conference
July 10, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
ANEW MEDICAL to Advance Patented Klotho Gene Therapy for Neurodegenerative Disorder Treatments
July 9, 2024
 · 
5 min read
Drug Development
Raya Therapeutic Announces Supportive Clinical Results of Fasudil (RT1968) in ALS Patients
June 17, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Drug Development
Corcept Completes Enrollment in Phase 2 DAZALS Trial in Patients With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
April 15, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Prilenia to Present Latest Research from its Pridopidine Programs for Huntington Disease and ALS at AAN 2024
April 12, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Pharm Country
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Orphan Drug Exclusivity for RADICAVA ORS® (edaravone)
April 8, 2024
 · 
8 min read
BioMidwest
Asha Therapeutics Announces the Nomination of a Novel Intra-Molecular Glue Development Candidate ASHA-624 as a Disease Modifying Therapeutic for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
April 1, 2024
 · 
4 min read