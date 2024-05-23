ALS
While supportive of Amylyx’s acquisition of a GLP-1 drug, analysts say the company’s future hinges on key upcoming readouts from multiple products in its pipeline.
After a long and challenging journey for its stem cell therapy NurOwn, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has aligned with the FDA on the parameters of a Phase IIIb ALS trial that is expected to begin by the end of 2024.
Patient assistance programs may actually be a two-way street, providing patients with drugs and companies with data.
Disappointed with Phase I/II results for two Ionis-partnered programs, one for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and another for Angelman syndrome, Biogen has opted to not proceed with their development.
Amylyx’s recent decision to withdraw its ALS drug Relyvrio from the market highlights an important business decision for companies: when to continue marketing or investigating a drug that has failed a pivotal or confirmatory study.
As the Phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis pipeline thins out, the ALS community is placing its hopes on earlier-stage trials sponsored by Denali Therapeutics, PTC Therapeutics and more.
After withdrawing ALS drug Relyvrio from the U.S. and Canadian markets and laying off 70% of its workforce, the Cambridge, Mass.–based biopharma got a much-needed win in Wolfram syndrome.
At this week’s American Academy of Neurology annual meeting, Amylyx provided additional data from its Phase III amyotrophic lateral sclerosis study showing the full extent of Relyvrio’s failure.
Amylyx looks to the future after Relyvrio withdrawal, ADCs continue to attract investment and the drug shortage persists in the U.S.
Experts are hopeful that objective biomarker measures for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, such as the ones being developed by EverythingALS, will lead to more targeted, effective treatments.
Following disappointing late-stage data, Amylyx on Thursday said it is withdrawing the company’s amyotrophic lateral sclerosis drug Relyvrio from the U.S. and Canadian markets and cutting its workforce by approximately 70%.
Imagine testing a really good drug for HER2+ breast cancer in someone with liver cancer. Would it be any surprise when that drug fails?
Friday’s topline data from the Phase III PHOENIX trial of Relyvrio, which won approval in 2022, showed no significant difference on either the primary or secondary endpoints, according to Amylyx.
Amid the limitations of current therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a new GlobalData report points to novel disease-modifying drug approaches that could transform the space.
Despite the approval of two novel therapies for this uniformly fatal neurodegenerative disease, experts say regulatory standards and expectations are still evolving.
