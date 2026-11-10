Delix raises $100M to advance at-home psychedelic without hallucinatory effects

Delix Therapeutics has closed an oversubscribed series C round, bringing in $100 million to advance its investigational psychedelic medicine into mid-stage development for depression.

The oral asset, called zalsupindole, is an analog of the natural psychedelic 5-MeO-DMT but engineered to avoid hallucination or psychosis-like side effects so that the therapy can be taken outside the clinical setting, according to Delix. The oral treatment is slated to start at-home Phase 2 testing for major depressive disorder in the first half of 2027, the biotech said in a news release on Monday.

Johnson & Johnson, through its venture capital arm, led Delix’s fundraising round along with SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund. With its ketamine-derived nasal spray Spravato, approved in 2019 for depression, J&J is a leader in the space. Though the pharma does not consider its drug to be a classic psychedelic, analysts are often looking to Spravato sales to highlight the opportunity for up-and-coming psychedelics.

Founded in 2019, Delix raised $70 million in a series A round in September 2021—money that the biotech at the time earmarked for pushing two lead neuroplasticity-boosting assets through Phase 1 development.

Zalsupidole is meant to improve the brain’s capacity to rewire its networks, a characteristic called neuroplasticity—changes in which have been linked to depression—but to do so without causing hallucinatory, dissociative, sedative or other side effects common to psychedelics. Even J&J’s Spravato can come with these side effects, though they are rare.

Preclinical data published in October 2025 showed that zalsupindole spurred functional plasticity on par or better than ketamine and other psychedelics. Phase 1b data released the same month showed that in adults with recurrent major depressive disorder, one week of zalsupindole eased depression severity at day eight.

Aside from supporting the clinical development of zalsupindole, Delix will use the series C proceeds to advance the biotech’s broader neuroplastogen pipeline. This includes DLX-007, an ibogaine derivative for substance use disorders; DLX-159, another 5-MeO-DMT-based drug, for affective disorders and neurodegeneration; and DLX-726, which is based on an LSD scaffold and being developed for treatment-resistant depression. All three assets are in preclinical testing.

Psychedelics, and ibogaine in particular, were thrown into the spotlight earlier this year when President Donald Trump signed an executive order to accelerate the development of psychedelic medicines and specifically highlighted the hallucinogen.

Following the president’s directive in April, the FDA granted Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers to psychedelic assets from Compass Therapeutics, Transcend Therapeutics and Usona Institute. Usona and Compass filed approval applications for their investigational therapies earlier this month, with decisions potentially arriving later this year.

Aside from the policy tailwinds, a series of high-profile, big-ticket acquisitions have also given the psychedelics space a boost, including Eli Lilly’s $3.8 billion takeover of AtaiBeckley in July, AbbVie’s $1.2 billion play for Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals in August 2025 and Otsuka Pharma’s buyout of Mindset Pharma in August 2023.