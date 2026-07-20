Lilly’s AtaiBeckley buy validates space as Big Pharma takes note of psychedelics

Last week, Eli Lilly became the latest top pharma to buy into the psychedelics craze. Analysts are calling Lilly’s bid to buy AtaiBeckley for up to $3.8 billion the biggest endorsement yet of the sector, which could secure its first-ever approval this year.

“Lilly’s pending acquisition of AtaiBeckley is the clearest strategic validation to date of psychedelics and interventional psychiatry as an emerging pharmaceutical category,” H.C. Wainwright analysts wrote in a note to investors Monday morning. With the intended buyout, “Lilly raises the floor, and the bar” for the psychedelics space, the analysts added, and “moves large-cap biopharma participation from partnerships, options, and selective asset acquisitions to outright ownership of a public platform centered on a Phase 3 short-duration psychedelic.”

The deal follows AbbVie’s $1.2 billion acquisition of Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals’ bretisilocin, which closed in October 2025.

H.C. Wainwright cautioned, however, that not all psychedelics biotechs are created equal, and that Big Pharma’s interest in the space will not necessarily be a tide that raises all boats. The Lilly-AtaiBeckley acquisition, the analysts wrote, “should not be interpreted as supporting a uniform re-rating of every psychedelic developer: it raises the strategic floor for differentiated late-stage assets while also raising the bar for clinical maturity, indication selection, intellectual property, treatment duration, durability, and real-world scalability.”

AtaiBeckley’s lead asset, BPL-003, is a synthetic form of a psychedelic compound called 5-MeO-DMT being studied for treatment-resistant depression (TRD) and currently in Phase 2 development. BPL-003, which is designed to be delivered via nasal spray, elicited an antidepressant response in 66.7% of patients by the second day in a Phase 2a trial. It is a “differentiated short-duration psychedelic that has shown rapid, meaningful, and durable efficacy” in TRD, Jefferies said in a Thursday note.

H.C. Wainwright noted that AbbVie’s interest in Gilgamesh’s bretisilocin also fits this “short-duration” profile. Bretisilocin, a novel, short-acting serotonin 5-HT2A receptor agonist and 5-HT releaser, was in Phase 2 trials for major depressive disorder (MDD) at the time of the acquisition.

“Both AbbVie and Lilly paid up for shorter-duration assets, AbbVie . . . for bretisilocin’s compressed psychoactive window, and Lilly for BPL-003’s approximately two-hour in-clinic session, reflecting the strategic value of clinic throughput and a lower episode-of-care burden,” the analysts noted.

This isn’t to say that a fast-acting therapeutic is necessarily a home run. “A shorter-duration therapy becomes commercially superior only if it preserves a sufficiently compelling clinical effect while meaningfully reducing the cost and operational burden of delivery,” H.C. Wainwright said.

While the first indication du jour for the contemporary psychedelics space was post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression—in particular TRD—has taken center stage since Lykos Therapeutics failed to secure approval for its MDMA-assisted PTSD therapy in August 2024.

Compass Pathways’ COMP360—which H.C. Wainwright in its Monday note dubbed “the most clinically and regulatorily advanced [psychedelic] asset”—also targets TRD. The candidate, for which Compass expects to complete a rolling FDA submission in the fourth quarter, demonstrated its durability in a Phase 3 trial earlier this month, as 39% of patients who received two fixed doses of the psilocybin-based drug achieved a clinically meaningful reduction in depression severity by week six, according to a July 7 release.

Johnson & Johnson’s esketamine-based nasal spray Spravato is currently on the market for TRD, though the company has previously told BioSpace it does not consider Spravato to be a classic psychedelic.

Meanwhile, other psychedelic developers are still pursuing PTSD. Otsuka Pharmaceutical, for example, picked up Transcend Therapeutics and its methylone treatment TSND-201, which is in Phase 3 development for PTSD, for up to $1.2 billion earlier this year. TSND-201 was one of three psychedelics to receive Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers, intended to radically speed drug reviews, in April.

With the broad range of assets covered in recent deals, H.C. Wainwright pointed to continued differentiation in the psychedelics space.

“In our view,” the analysts wrote, “this breadth demonstrates that strategic buyers are not waiting for a single mechanism or delivery model to emerge as the definitive winner before acting.”

