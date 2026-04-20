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News   Policy

Trump throws support behind psychedelics with executive order

April 20, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
FDA headquarters with a purple psychedelic background.

/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace

A new executive order could usher in psychedelics as the “key next wave” of mental health therapies, according to analysts at RBC Capital Markets.

President Donald Trump on Saturday signed an executive order to accelerate the development of and facilitate broader access to psychedelic therapies for serious mental health conditions.

The presidential decree directs the FDA to grant Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers (CNPVs) to “appropriate psychedelic drugs” that have been granted breakthrough designation —a move that could shorten review periods for these therapies down to 1-2 months from the usual 6-12 months.

“We see the signing of this EO as a substantial step towards diminishing regulatory risk in this emerging class of therapies, enabling investor comfort,” RBC Capital Markets told investors in a Sunday note.

Trump’s directive comes amid building “skepticism as to what the regulatory pathway for psychedelic therapies” could look like, the analysts continued, pointing to a series of setbacks for the space that has left investors “somewhat cautious.” In August 2024, for instance, the FDA declined to approve Lykos Therapeutics’ MDMA-assisted therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder, citing concerns around selection bias and functional unblinding in its clinical trial.

When the rejection letter was published in mid-2025, Lykos founder Rick Doblin blasted the FDA’s verdict as inconsistent: “There is a changing of the goal post,” he said in September 2025, claiming that the biotech had responded to the FDA’s concerns but the responses were not taken into consideration for the decision. Since the rejection, Lykos has rebranded as Resilient Pharmaceuticals.

graphic pattern with the tablet. topic of drugs. pill with girl and space inside. relax
Psychedelics
With Lykos MDMA Rejection Letter Out, MAPS Founder Decries ‘Change of the Goal Posts’
Rick Doblin, the founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, which founded Lykos, bemoaned a “moving of the goal posts” in Lykos’ rejection but looked for positives in the newly released complete response letter.
September 5, 2025
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Earlier this year, the psychedelic space took another hit when reports circulated that Compass Pathways’ psilocybin therapy COMP360 had been in the running for a CNPV but was ultimately left out. COMP360, which the FDA has given its breakthrough therapy designation, is under review for post-traumatic stress disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

A potential go-ahead is expected in 2027 and would mark the first FDA-approved psychedelic, analysts at Jefferies told investors in a Sunday note.

“President Trump is providing an official stamp of validation to the class in the form of an executive order,” the firm said, “reassuring us that the [government’s] support of psychedelics is real/actionable.”

Shares of Compass rose 25% to $8.33 before the opening bell on Monday. Definium Therapeutics, which won breakthrough designation for it is lead asset DT120 for generalized anxiety disorder, is up around 13% to $25.73.

Government Psychedelics Regulatory
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
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