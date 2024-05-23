Phase II
Cognitive function in the liraglutide cohort declined 18% slower than in the placebo arm over one year of treatment, researchers announced Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
BioNTech and Regeneron will face off against Merck and Moderna, which are advancing their investigational cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with Keytruda, in advanced melanoma.
Back-to-back failures in psoriasis and Crohn’s disease have forced Ventyx Biosciences to abandon the development of its investigational oral TYK2 inhibitor VTX958.
With promising Phase II data in hand, Viking Therapeutics is pushing its subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist into late-stage development, the company announced on Wednesday.
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics’ investigational neuroactive steroid did not significantly improve upper limb tremors in patients with essential tremor, the companies announced Wednesday.
Merck’s clesrovimab lowered the risk of medically attended lower respiratory infections associated with RSV infection when used in infants, according to topline results announced Tuesday.
Agenus is now looking for alternative pathways to initiate a Phase III trial for BOT/BAL, including potential partnerships.
Immutep shares jumped nearly 20% on Friday after data showed its LAG-3 therapy—plus Keytruda—elicited strong response rates in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients in the front-line setting.
Following a disappointing readout last year, uniQure on Tuesday posted promising Phase I/II data for its investigational gene therapy AMT-130 and nabbed the first-ever Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA in Huntington’s disease.
With the antibody drug conjugate market projected to hit $28 billion by 2028, some companies are looking to harness the drugs for immunotherapy.
Cartesian Therapeutics’ mRNA CAR-T therapy met its primary endpoint in a mid-stage trial for the chronic autoimmune disorder and expects to raise $130 million via private placement equity financing.
Eli Lilly, Rivus Pharmaceuticals and more target different biological processes in hopes of generating higher-quality weight loss and avoiding metabolic issues.
After back-to-back failures in 2021, Wave Life Sciences has finally aced a Phase Ib/IIa Huntington’s disease trial and is looking to a potential accelerated approval for its investigational antisense oligonucleotide.
Following success in several indications including ulcerative colitis, J&J’s blockbuster drug Tremfya failed to meet a mid-stage study’s primary endpoint in treating giant cell arteritis.
Altimmune’s obesity candidate pemvidutide strongly preserved lean muscle mass, with fat accounting for more than 78% of weight lost by participants in a Phase II study.
