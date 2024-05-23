SUBSCRIBE
Phase II

Facade of Novo Nordisk's office in Fremont, California
Drug Development
Novo’s Older GLP-1 Drug Slows Cognitive Decline in Phase IIb Alzheimer’s Trial
Cognitive function in the liraglutide cohort declined 18% slower than in the placebo arm over one year of treatment, researchers announced Tuesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.
July 30, 2024
2 min read
Nick Paul Taylor
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Cancer
BioNTech, Regeneron’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Combo Clears Phase II in Melanoma
BioNTech and Regeneron will face off against Merck and Moderna, which are advancing their investigational cancer vaccine mRNA-4157/V940 in combination with Keytruda, in advanced melanoma.
July 30, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Doctor holding an endoscope in preparation for a colonoscopy.
Inflammatory bowel disease
Ventyx Ends Development of TYK2 Inhibitor After Phase II Flop in Crohn’s Disease
Back-to-back failures in psoriasis and Crohn’s disease have forced Ventyx Biosciences to abandon the development of its investigational oral TYK2 inhibitor VTX958.
July 30, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
GLP-1
Viking Takes Obesity Candidate into Phase III to Rival Lilly, Novo
With promising Phase II data in hand, Viking Therapeutics is pushing its subcutaneous GLP-1/GIP receptor dual agonist into late-stage development, the company announced on Wednesday.
July 25, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Hand shaking while holding a glass
Clinical research
Biogen, Sage Scrap Essential Tremor Study After Phase II Failure
Biogen and Sage Therapeutics’ investigational neuroactive steroid did not significantly improve upper limb tremors in patients with essential tremor, the companies announced Wednesday.
July 24, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
RSV
Merck Challenges AstraZeneca, Sanofi With Phase IIb/III Data for RSV Antibody
Merck’s clesrovimab lowered the risk of medically attended lower respiratory infections associated with RSV infection when used in infants, according to topline results announced Tuesday.
July 23, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: FDA sign at its office in Washington, DC/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Regulatory
Future of Agenus’ Immunotherapy Combo Uncertain as FDA Discourages Accelerated Approval in CRC
Agenus is now looking for alternative pathways to initiate a Phase III trial for BOT/BAL, including potential partnerships.
July 18, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Doctor performing an ultrasound scan on the neck of a woman/iStock, Roman Chekhovskoy
Cancer
Immutep Aces Phase IIb in First-Line Head and Neck Cancer, Eyes Regulatory Path Ahead
Immutep shares jumped nearly 20% on Friday after data showed its LAG-3 therapy—plus Keytruda—elicited strong response rates in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients in the front-line setting.
July 12, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: uniQure headquarters in Amsterdam
Huntington’s Disease
UniQure Wins First FDA RMAT in Huntington’s Disease After Strong Phase I/II Data
Following a disappointing readout last year, uniQure on Tuesday posted promising Phase I/II data for its investigational gene therapy AMT-130 and nabbed the first-ever Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation from the FDA in Huntington’s disease.
July 9, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
A white blood cell charging an ADC/
Drug Development
Drug Developers Tap the Immune System to Supercharge ADCs
With the antibody drug conjugate market projected to hit $28 billion by 2028, some companies are looking to harness the drugs for immunotherapy.
July 8, 2024
7 min read
Kate Goodwin
CAR-T Cells attacking a cell on a blue background
Drug Development
Cartesian Gets Phase II Win in Myasthenia Gravis, Looks to Raise $130M Through Financing
Cartesian Therapeutics’ mRNA CAR-T therapy met its primary endpoint in a mid-stage trial for the chronic autoimmune disorder and expects to raise $130 million via private placement equity financing.
July 2, 2024
2 min read
Kate Goodwin
Drug Development
Beyond GLP-1s: The Next Obesity Treatments
Eli Lilly, Rivus Pharmaceuticals and more target different biological processes in hopes of generating higher-quality weight loss and avoiding metabolic issues.
June 28, 2024
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
MRI head scan, magnetic resonance imaging of head.
Drug Development
Wave Clears Phase Ib/IIa Study in Huntington’s Disease, Eyes Accelerated Approval
After back-to-back failures in 2021, Wave Life Sciences has finally aced a Phase Ib/IIa Huntington’s disease trial and is looking to a potential accelerated approval for its investigational antisense oligonucleotide.
June 26, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: J&J's office in Madrid, Spain
Drug Development
J&J’s Blockbuster Tremfya Flops in Phase II Giant Cell Arteritis Trial
Following success in several indications including ulcerative colitis, J&J’s blockbuster drug Tremfya failed to meet a mid-stage study’s primary endpoint in treating giant cell arteritis.
June 25, 2024
2 min read
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Girl stepping on a scale with a tape measure in front of her
Drug Development
Altimmune Targets Obesity Market With Weight-Loss Drug That Preserves Lean Muscle Mass
Altimmune’s obesity candidate pemvidutide strongly preserved lean muscle mass, with fat accounting for more than 78% of weight lost by participants in a Phase II study.
June 24, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Evaxion to Present One-Year Clinical Efficacy Data from its Phase 2 Study on Lead Cancer Vaccine Candidate, EVX-01, at the ESMO Congress 2024 in September
August 8, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
PDS Biotech Announces Abstract Accepted for Oral Presentation at 2024 ASTRO Annual Meeting
August 8, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Veru Reaches Full Enrollment for Phase 2b QUALITY Clinical Study of Enobosarm for Obesity and Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results
August 8, 2024
16 min read
Press Releases
X4 Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates
August 8, 2024
14 min read
Press Releases
Groundbreaking nipocalimab study of pregnant individuals at high risk for early onset severe hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn published in The New England Journal of Medicine
August 8, 2024
14 min read
Press Releases
Atea Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 8, 2024
14 min read
Press Releases
SpringWorks Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights
August 7, 2024
14 min read
Press Releases
Immuron CEO, Steven Lydeamore to host webinar on MarketOpen Direct Connect
August 7, 2024
8 min read
Press Releases
Immuneering Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 7, 2024
10 min read
Press Releases
Anavex Life Sciences Reports Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 7, 2024
11 min read
Press Releases
Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter Financial Results and Release Preliminary Topline Results from Part 2 of Phase 2 Trial of VP-315 for the Treatment of Basal Cell Carcinoma on August 14, 2024
August 6, 2024
1 min read
Press Releases
TFF Pharmaceuticals Provides Continued Positive Outcomes from Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder (TFF TAC) Phase 2 Trial for the Prevention of Lung Transplant Rejection
August 6, 2024
8 min read
Press Releases
Compass Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in COMPANION-002, a Randomized Study of CTX-009 in Combination with Paclitaxel, and Provides an Update on the Development Plan in Biliary Tract Cancer
August 6, 2024
5 min read
Press Releases
Artax Biopharma Raises $8 Million Ahead of Phase 2a Data Expected in Q4-2024
August 6, 2024
3 min read
Press Releases
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
August 6, 2024
22 min read
Press Releases
Levicept Announces Positive Results of Phase II Trial of novel Neurotrophin-3 Inhibitor, LEVI-04, for the Treatment of Patients with Moderate to Severe Osteoarthritis
August 6, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
First Patient Enrolled in the US Phase 2 Combination Therapy of Akeso’s Ligufalimab with Azacitidine for Myelodysplastic Syndrome
August 6, 2024
4 min read
Press Releases
Ultimovacs Announces Topline Data from FOCUS Phase II Trial of UV1 Combined with Pembrolizumab in Patients with Metastatic or Recurrent Head and Neck Cancer
August 5, 2024
8 min read
Press Releases
NeOnc Technologies Begins Enrollment for Phase 2 Clinical Trial of NEO100-02™ for Patients Afflicted with Meningioma, Marking Second Concurrent Phase 2 Study of Leading CNS Cancer Drug Candidate
August 5, 2024
6 min read
Press Releases
Shanton Reaches Full Enrollment in Phase 2b Refractory/Tophaceous Gout Study with SAP-001
August 5, 2024
3 min read
