Odyssey Therapeutics

Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
16 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Business
Movers & Shakers: Odyssey, Daiichi Sankyo, Atsena and More
While Biogen and Seagen made the biggest C-suite splashes this week, other companies across the biopharma industry also bolstered their leadership teams with new talent.
November 10, 2022
6 min read
Alex Keown
Odyssey Founder and CEO Gary D. Glick/Courtesy Ody
Business
Odyssey Bags $168M to Accelerate Push to the Clinic
Odyssey Therapeutics raised $168 million in a Series B financing round, which will be used to advance its portfolio of immunomodulators and oncology therapies.
October 13, 2022
3 min read
Alex Keown
Genetown
Odyssey to Aim $218 Million at Novel Targets
Odyssey Therapeutics completed an oversubscribed $218 million Series A round. The funds will be used to advance multiple programs from its pipeline and its discovery platform.
December 7, 2021
3 min read
Mark Terry
  • NextGen Class of 2023
Business
Odyssey Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Driven Small Molecule Drug Discovery
April 4, 2024
2 min read
Business
Odyssey Therapeutics Appoints Julie Clauss as Chief Operating Officer and Christopher Butler as SVP, Head of Chemistry
April 2, 2024
3 min read
Genetown
Odyssey Therapeutics Announces $101 Million Series C Financing
December 5, 2023
4 min read
Genetown
Odyssey Therapeutics to Present Data for Three Immunology Programs at American College of Rheumatology Convergence 2023
November 9, 2023
2 min read
Business
Odyssey Therapeutics Appoints Jeremy Sokolove, MD as Chief Medical Officer
October 4, 2023
3 min read
Business
Odyssey Therapeutics Expands Management Team with Key Appointments in Research Development and Strategy
November 9, 2022
3 min read
Genetown
Odyssey Therapeutics Announces Oversubscribed $168 Million Series B Financing
October 13, 2022
4 min read