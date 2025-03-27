7 Companies Hiring in Indiana

Looking for a biopharma job in Indiana? Check out the BioSpace list of seven companies hiring life sciences professionals like you.
As part of the BioMidwest Hotbed, Indiana is home to more than 2,700 life sciences companies that employ over 65,000 people, according to the Indiana Life Sciences Association. Employment opportunities appear to be increasing in the state, based on BioSpace data. Job postings live on the website showed strong year-over-year growth, nearly doubling from February 2024 to February 2025.
If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Indiana, check out the open positions at these seven companies.
- AbbVie is hiring a medical science liaison/senior medical science liaison in hematology/oncology in Indianapolis.
- Amgen has an opening for a key account manager-cardiovascular in Indianapolis.
- Arvinas is hiring a director, payer accounts-Midwest. This is a remote position. Candidates must live within the Midwest.
- Eli Lilly has over 300 jobs available, mainly in Indianapolis and Lebanon. There are also remote roles. Positions include process engineer at Lilly Medicine Foundry, analyst chemist and senior manager-quality control.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies is hiring a (Sr.) medical science liaison-Midwest. This is a remote field-based position covering Indiana and Michigan. Candidates must live within the Midwest region.
- Lundbeck has several openings. Most are remote positions, but one role is in Indianapolis and another is in South Bend. Jobs include associate director, medical review and medical information; vice president neurology marketing; and neuroscience account manager-psychiatry.
- Novo Nordisk has nearly 100 positions available, mainly in Bloomington. Jobs include associate representative, QA; scientist, QC; and specialist I, form/fill.
