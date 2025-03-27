7 Companies Hiring in Indiana

As part of the BioMidwest Hotbed , Indiana is home to more than 2,700 life sciences companies that employ over 65,000 people, according to the Indiana Life Sciences Association . Employment opportunities appear to be increasing in the state, based on BioSpace data. Job postings live on the website showed strong year-over-year growth, nearly doubling from February 2024 to February 2025.

If you’re interested in working at a pharma or biotech in Indiana, check out the open positions at these seven companies.