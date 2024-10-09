DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc.
Minneapolis-based DiaMedica Therapeutics plans to conduct additional studies in order to resolve a clinical hold on its DM199 program for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke (AIS).
DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Phase II/III ReMEDy2 trial is on hold by the FDA because patients were experiencing severe drops in blood pressure.
