Battelle
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
NEWS
BioMidwest
R&D Firm Battelle Pulls Inspiration From Surprising Sources
May 23, 2014
·
1 min read
Business
Collaboration Between Battelle and OhioHealth’s Center for Medical Education + Innovation (CME+I) to Speed Medical Device Prototyping
August 17, 2010
·
1 min read
Job Trends
Biomedical Startups Bring Money, Jobs Says Battelle Institute
April 23, 2010
·
1 min read
IN THE PRESS
BioMidwest
Battelle and Allonnia to Co-Host 2025 Bioremediation and Environmental Biotechnology Conference
June 3, 2024
·
2 min read
Kimer Med, innovative New Zealand biotech start-up, signs contract with Battelle Memorial Institute to pioneer antiviral drug advances
March 7, 2024
·
3 min read
BioMidwest
Battelle Brings Specialized Engineering Capabilities and Clinical Study Expertise to Collaboration with Spark Biomedical on Department of Defense $1.15 Million Grant
December 14, 2023
·
3 min read
Business
Calvin Butler and Jeff Edwards Elected to Battelle Board of Directors
November 29, 2023
·
4 min read
Business
Battelle, Andelyn Biosciences, and AmplifyBio Awarded Task Orders for Plasmid and Suspension AAV Vector Manufacturing and IND-enabling Studies from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS)
November 20, 2023
·
4 min read
BioMidwest
Aprecia and Battelle Are Impacting The Pharmaceutical Industry Through 3D Printing Innovation
November 15, 2023
·
4 min read
Policy
Battelle Part of Team Selected to Support New Technologies to Prepare for Future COVID-19 Outbreaks
November 8, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
Battelle and National Lab Partners Expand Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) Consortium with Howard University
October 5, 2023
·
4 min read
BioMidwest
Industry Leader Harshal Shah Joins Battelle to Lead Medical Device Solutions Business
September 26, 2023
·
2 min read
BioMidwest
Battelle Awarded $416 Million From the U.S. National Science Foundation to Operate the National Ecological Observatory Network (NEON)
September 22, 2023
·
3 min read
Load More