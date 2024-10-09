SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

TerSera Therapeutics

IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
TerSera® Presents Real-World Evidence on Treatment Patterns of Goserelin (ZOLADEX®) in Women with Breast Cancer at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Quality Care Symposium
October 2, 2024
 · 
9 min read
BioMidwest
TerSera® to sponsor “NET Cancer Health Storylines” digital platform to support patients suffering from Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea
December 7, 2022
 · 
7 min read
BioMidwest
TerSera® Presents Patient-Reported Clinical and Productivity Outcomes Associated with Xermelo® (telotristat ethyl): Long-Term Registry Trial of Patients with Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea
November 9, 2021
 · 
7 min read
BioMidwest
TerSera® Announces Publication Of Real-World Study On Xermelo® (Telotristat Ethyl) In Patients With Carcinoid Syndrome Diarrhea
October 27, 2021
 · 
7 min read
Drug Development
TerSera® Presents Data on cetirizine HCL Injection (QUZYTTIR®) in the Prevention of Hypersensitivity Infusion Reactions in Patients with Breast Cancer and Other Malignancies
March 5, 2021
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
TerSera® Announces Addition Of Cetirizine As An Adjunctive Treatment To Interim CDC Guidelines For Managing Adverse Reactions After COVID-19 Vaccination
February 23, 2021
 · 
4 min read
Deals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Completes the Sale of XERMELO to TerSera Therapeutics
September 8, 2020
 · 
3 min read
Deals
GTCR and TerSera Therapeutics Announce Acquisition of Xermelo
August 3, 2020
 · 
4 min read
Business
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Enters Into Agreement With TerSera Therapeutics for the Sale of XERMELOLexicon to Receive Up to $224 Million in Upfront and Milestone Payments Plus Mid-Teens Royalties on Net Sales of XERMELO in Biliary Tract Cancer
July 30, 2020
 · 
6 min read
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Enters Into Agreement with TerSera Therapeutics LLC for Prialt
June 29, 2018
 · 
5 min read
Load More
JOBS