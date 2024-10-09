SUBSCRIBE
IN THE PRESS
BioMidwest
Immunophotonics Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Lead Drug Candidate
September 14, 2021
 · 
3 min read
BioMidwest
Immunophotonics Announces First Patient Treated in Clinical Study Evaluating IP-001 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors
November 10, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Business
Immunophotonics Announces Appointment of Jonathan Knowles to Board of Directors
October 5, 2020
 · 
2 min read
Drug Development
ImmunoPhotonics Announces First Patient Dosed In A Randomized, Controlled Breast Cancer Clinical Trial For Incvax – A Novel Investigational Immuno-Oncology Therapy
August 23, 2016
 · 
2 min read
Business
ABC Laboratories, Inc. And Immunophotonics Announce Deeper Development Partnership
March 5, 2015
 · 
2 min read
BioMidwest
BioGenerator And Cultivation Capital Lead $1.8 Million Investment Round For Immunophotonics
September 3, 2014
 · 
3 min read
Business
IMULAN BioTherapeutics and IMMUNOPHOTONICS Developing Cancer Breakthrough
June 9, 2009
 · 
2 min read
