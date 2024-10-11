SUBSCRIBE
TE Connectivity acquires three life science development and manufacturing firms; expands reach into IVD, point of care and microfluidics segments
September 30, 2021
TE Connectivity earns No. 4 ranking on 2019 FORTUNE Change the World list
August 19, 2019
TE Connectivity offers new components that prevent interference from state of the art lighting in medical imaging environments
November 29, 2018
Pharm Country
TE Connectivity Invests in Strategic Partnership with FIRST to Increase STEM Access for All Students
November 29, 2018
Deals
TE Connectivity Bags Creganna for $895 Million Cash
February 2, 2016
Business
Mallinckrodt CEO Mark Trudeau Nominated To TE Connectivity Board Of Directors
December 18, 2015
Deals
TE Connectivity To Acquire AdvancedCath
February 18, 2015
JOBS