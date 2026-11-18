Global CRO Brings Extensive Oncology Experience, Including Breast Cancer and Early-Phase Clinical Development

Executed Clinical Trial Agreements Support Targeted Clinical Initiation in the First Quarter of 2027

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) (“Telomir” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting epigenetic and metabolic pathways implicated in cancer, today announced that it has selected Linical, a global contract research organization (CRO) with extensive oncology experience, to support its FDA-cleared Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating Telomir-Zn in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Telomir has executed a Master Services Agreement and clinical trial Work Order with Linical, establishing the operational framework to advance the study toward clinical initiation, targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

The engagement follows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's clearance of Telomir's Investigational New Drug (IND) application and represents an important operational milestone as the Company advances toward clinical execution.

“Following FDA clearance of our IND, our priority has been to establish the clinical infrastructure necessary to advance Telomir-Zn into patients,” said Erez Aminov, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Telomir Pharmaceuticals. “We selected Linical for its extensive oncology experience, including breast cancer and early-phase clinical development. With our clinical trial agreements now executed, we are focused on advancing toward clinical initiation in the first quarter of 2027 and evaluating the potential of our novel oral epigenetic therapy in patients with triple-negative breast cancer.”

“We are pleased to partner with Telomir Pharmaceuticals as it prepares to evaluate Telomir-Zn in patients with triple-negative breast cancer,” said Clareece West, President at Linical. “Our CRO team brings extensive experience in oncology and early-phase clinical development to this partnership, and we look forward to helping Telomir advance their important clinical program.”

Linical's Oncology and Breast Cancer Expertise

Linical is a global CRO with more than two decades of experience supporting oncology clinical development, including breast cancer and other solid tumors. Linical has completed numerous oncology clinical trials, with approximately half of its oncology experience concentrated in early-phase studies.

Linical’s oncology capabilities span Phase 1 through Phase 4 clinical development, encompassing clinical trial startup, investigator-site coordination, patient recruitment, clinical monitoring, project management, biometrics, and regulatory support.

Linical's established oncology infrastructure and experience in breast cancer research align with the operational needs of Telomir's planned clinical program, supporting the company's preparations for clinical evaluation of Telomir-Zn.

Advancing a Novel Oral Epigenetic Therapy for Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Telomir-Zn is an investigational oral epigenetic therapy designed to regulate intracellular metal homeostasis and potentially reactivate silenced tumor suppressor genes involved in controlling cancer growth.

The therapeutic approach is based on the role of intracellular metals, particularly iron, in regulating epigenetic processes. Certain cancers, including triple-negative breast cancer, exhibit increased dependence on iron-related biological pathways which support their uncontrolled growth. By modulating intracellular metal availability, Telomir-Zn inhibits several key iron-dependent epigenetic enzymes, thereby potentially restoring tumor suppressor gene functions.

Preclinical research has demonstrated antitumor activity in TNBC models, supporting further investigation of Telomir-Zn in cancers with elevated iron dependency.

In this upcoming FDA-cleared Phase 1/2 clinical study, Telomir will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary antitumor activity of Telomir-Zn as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC.

The Company is advancing clinical trial preparations with Linical and continues to target clinical initiation in the first quarter of 2027.

About Linical

Linical is a global contract research organization providing comprehensive clinical development services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. With operations across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Linical supports clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas (including oncology, neurology, immunology, endocrinology, and rare disease) with a significant focus on early-phase clinical development.

For more information, visit www.linical.com .

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small-molecule therapeutics targeting epigenetic and metabolic pathways implicated in cancer. The Company’s lead program, Telomir-Zn, is designed to modulate intracellular metal homeostasis and epigenetic regulation and has received Investigational New Drug clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

For more information, please visit https://telomirpharma.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “can,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “believe,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “goal,” “project,” “guidance,” “potential,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential, mechanism of action, development plans, regulatory pathway, safety profile, clinical utility, market opportunity, and future development of Telomir-1 (Telomir-Zn) and the Company’s other product candidates. Forward-looking statements may also include statements regarding the anticipated closing of the financing described herein, the expected proceeds from and intended use of such proceeds, the significance of the published preclinical findings, the relevance of such findings to the Company’s oncology development programs, the advancement of the Company’s Phase 1/2 TNBC clinical trial, and the potential applicability of Telomir-Zn across multiple disease areas.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, as well as management’s beliefs and assumptions, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks related to preclinical and clinical development, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, the outcome of future studies, reliance on third parties, intellectual property protection, financing needs, market conditions, and the other risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company’s other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at the SEC website and in the “Investors” section of our website, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Contact Information

Krystina Quintana

Email: info@telomirpharma.com

Phone: (786) 396-6723