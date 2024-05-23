Asia
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
After dropping $4 billion on a deal with the Japanese company last year, Merck is getting back some of its investment as Daiichi Sankyo buys into a Phase I/II T-cell engager therapy acquired from Harpoon Therapeutics.
With an upfront $800 million payment and $325 million in potential milestones, Otsuka Pharmaceutical is acquiring Jnana Therapeutics’ drug discovery platform and rare disease candidate, the companies announced Thursday.
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
The BIOSECURE Act’s prohibition on doing business with China-based companies may have implications for biotech and biopharma markets on both sides of the Pacific.
With the BIOSECURE Act likely to be voted on in Congress this year, WuXi AppTec’s U.S. revenue dropped 1.2% in the first half of 2024 while the Chinese company increased its lobbying efforts.
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
The South Korean company’s Epysqli is now FDA-approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in the U.S., having grabbed the lead in the Soliris biosimilar market in Europe.
Innovent Biologics’ dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist mazdutide is also being developed for chronic weight management. China’s regulator accepted Innovent’s drug application for this indication in February 2024.
Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, which has previously been approved in China for diabetes, can now also be used for chronic weight management in the world’s second most populated country.
Eli Lilly becomes the latest to make a major investment in immunology and inflammation, while antibody-drug conjugate biopharma Myricx Bio nets a large Series A round and new research highlights the potential and possible risks of GLP-1s.
As Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug enters the Chinese market, its patent is expiring in two years and biosimilar competition is rising.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday said he intends to have a “significant package of China-related legislation” signed into law by the end of this year, including the BIOSECURE Act which intends to stop federal contracts with Chinese “companies of concern.”
Despite an uncertain legislative path to becoming law, the BIOSECURE Act has already impacted the biopharma industry’s confidence in Chinese service providers and prompted efforts to diversify manufacturing partners.
As congressional pressure increases on WuXi AppTec and other China-based companies over alleged ties to the Chinese government, India’s contract development and manufacturing organization sector could benefit.
