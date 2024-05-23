SUBSCRIBE
Merck & Co. headquarters in Silicon Valley; Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company
Vaccines
Gardasil Chinese Distribution Issue Still a Mystery to Analysts
After Merck noted the issue in its Q2 earnings call without providing specifics, analysts are left in the dark about the HPV vaccine’s future in China.
August 7, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
After dropping $4 billion on a deal with the Japanese company last year, Merck is getting back some of its investment as Daiichi Sankyo buys into a Phase I/II T-cell engager therapy acquired from Harpoon Therapeutics.
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Handshake in front of raining money / Ta
Deals
Otsuka Pays Up to $1.1B to Buy Jnana, Adds Drug Discovery Capabilities
With an upfront $800 million payment and $325 million in potential milestones, Otsuka Pharmaceutical is acquiring Jnana Therapeutics’ drug discovery platform and rare disease candidate, the companies announced Thursday.
August 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
Eisai presented a plethora of data on the drug at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, including a study showing the consequences of pausing treatment.
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Dragon and eagle with money
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Could Signal a Seismic Shift for Biopharma in US and China
The BIOSECURE Act’s prohibition on doing business with China-based companies may have implications for biotech and biopharma markets on both sides of the Pacific.
July 31, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Sanjukta Mondal
Pictured: Collage of a dragon, congress, and money
BIOSECURE Act
WuXi AppTec Hit With Slight Drop in US Revenue as Threat of BIOSECURE Act Looms
With the BIOSECURE Act likely to be voted on in Congress this year, WuXi AppTec’s U.S. revenue dropped 1.2% in the first half of 2024 while the Chinese company increased its lobbying efforts.
July 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Podcast
Layoffs Persist, GLP-1s Launch for Weight Loss in China
Despite early 2024 optimism, BioSpace’s Job Market Trends report outlines a still sluggish situation in the biopharma industry, Novartis and J&J announce Q2 earnings, GLP-1 market leaders expand into China and the Cassava Sciences saga continues.
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Pictured: Exterior of a Samsung location in San Jose, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
FDA
Samsung Bioepis Gets FDA Approval for Biosimilar to AstraZeneca’s Soliris
The South Korean company’s Epysqli is now FDA-approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in the U.S., having grabbed the lead in the Soliris biosimilar market in Europe.
July 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
Diabetes
Innovent’s Lilly-Partnered Type 2 Diabetes Drug Aces Phase III in China, Inches Closer to Approval
Innovent Biologics’ dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist mazdutide is also being developed for chronic weight management. China’s regulator accepted Innovent’s drug application for this indication in February 2024.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's headquarters in Indianapolis
Regulatory
Lilly Wins Chinese Approval for Tirzepatide in Obesity on Heels of Novo’s Semaglutide
Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide, which has previously been approved in China for diabetes, can now also be used for chronic weight management in the world’s second most populated country.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Lilly’s I&I Play, ADC Investment and GLP-1 Momentum Persists
Eli Lilly becomes the latest to make a major investment in immunology and inflammation, while antibody-drug conjugate biopharma Myricx Bio nets a large Series A round and new research highlights the potential and possible risks of GLP-1s.
July 10, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: Novo Nordisk's corporate headquarters in Denmark
Weight Loss
What Does Wegovy’s Launch in China Mean as Biosimilar Competition Emerges?
As Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug enters the Chinese market, its patent is expiring in two years and biosimilar competition is rising.
July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: A close-up of the U.S. Capitol dome/iSto
Policy
House Speaker Plans to Vote, Pass BIOSECURE Act into Law This Year
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday said he intends to have a “significant package of China-related legislation” signed into law by the end of this year, including the BIOSECURE Act which intends to stop federal contracts with Chinese “companies of concern.”

July 9, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: U.S. and Chinese flags in concrete, broken in the middle
Policy
BIOSECURE Act Erodes Industry Confidence in Chinese Contractors: Report
Despite an uncertain legislative path to becoming law, the BIOSECURE Act has already impacted the biopharma industry’s confidence in Chinese service providers and prompted efforts to diversify manufacturing partners.
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Biopharma items with cyber accents/Taylor Tieden for BioSpace
Scrutiny of WuXi Raises Potential Opportunities for Indian CDMOs
As congressional pressure increases on WuXi AppTec and other China-based companies over alleged ties to the Chinese government, India’s contract development and manufacturing organization sector could benefit.
July 3, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
PRESS RELEASES
