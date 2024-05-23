Phase III
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
The FDA is looking for stronger overall survival data to back Actinium’s application for Iomab-B, an investigational therapy that will allow acute myeloid leukemia patients to receive bone marrow transplants.
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
AstraZeneca is seeking a fixed-duration approval for Calquence, which will allow patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia to take breaks from the therapy and prevent excessive toxicities and drug resistance.
Merck’s clesrovimab lowered the risk of medically attended lower respiratory infections associated with RSV infection when used in infants, according to topline results announced Tuesday.
Innovent Biologics’ dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist mazdutide is also being developed for chronic weight management. China’s regulator accepted Innovent’s drug application for this indication in February 2024.
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.
After a long and challenging journey for its stem cell therapy NurOwn, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has aligned with the FDA on the parameters of a Phase IIIb ALS trial that is expected to begin by the end of 2024.
While its investigational regimen fell short of the primary efficacy endpoint, AVEO dug into data from its control group and touted a “clinically meaningful” improvement in progression-free survival in patients receiving Fotivda monotherapy.
Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech’s Carvykti cell therapy significantly improved survival in patients with multiple myeloma when used in the second-line setting, the companies announced on Tuesday.
Gilead Sciences’ blockbuster antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy has encountered some clinical speed bumps in 2024 in bladder and lung cancer. Still, analysts remain bullish on its prospects in the oncology space.
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review has again flagged “substantial concerns” with Lykos Therapeutics’ data for its MDMA-based therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and propensity for bias.
Novo Nordisk on Wednesday announced it is stopping a late-stage study after its candidate ocedurenone, which the pharma acquired last year in a potential $1.3 billion deal with KBP Biosicences, failed to meet the primary endpoint.
