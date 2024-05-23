SUBSCRIBE
Merck Research Laboratories in South San Francisco, California
Lung Cancer
Merck Halts Phase III Trial of Keytruda, Anti-TIGIT Combo in Small Cell Lung Cancer
The pharma said Thursday it is stopping a late-stage study of its blockbuster Keytruda plus the anti-TIGIT antibody vibostolimab and chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, following a recommendation from an independent data monitoring committee.
August 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
The FDA is looking for stronger overall survival data to back Actinium’s application for Iomab-B, an investigational therapy that will allow acute myeloid leukemia patients to receive bone marrow transplants.
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
With the late-stage win, Bayer announced Monday that it plans to talk to regulators about seeking approval in an indication that is central to its $3 billion-plus peak sales forecast.
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Hand holding a pill against psychedelic background
Psychedelics
Lykos’ MDMA-Assisted PTSD Therapy Heads to FDA After Adcomm Setback
While an FDA advisory committee voted overwhelmingly against approving the psychedelic therapy, experts suggest it may still have a chance.
August 5, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kenny Walter
Sangamo's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Drug Development
Despite Late-Stage Hemophilia Win, Sangamo Remains in Do-or-Die Situation
Sangamo and Pfizer’s hemophilia A gene therapy candidate scored a Phase III victory last week. However, with the genomic medicine company soon to run out of cash, Sangamo’s short-term prospects look bleak but not unsalvageable, analysts say.
July 31, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
AstraZeneca's sign on its office in California
Cancer
AstraZeneca’s Calquence Aces Phase III CLL Trial, Eyes Fixed-Duration Approval
AstraZeneca is seeking a fixed-duration approval for Calquence, which will allow patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia to take breaks from the therapy and prevent excessive toxicities and drug resistance.
July 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
RSV
Merck Challenges AstraZeneca, Sanofi With Phase IIb/III Data for RSV Antibody
Merck’s clesrovimab lowered the risk of medically attended lower respiratory infections associated with RSV infection when used in infants, according to topline results announced Tuesday.
July 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Photo of a GLP-1 injector pen on a blue background
Diabetes
Innovent’s Lilly-Partnered Type 2 Diabetes Drug Aces Phase III in China, Inches Closer to Approval
Innovent Biologics’ dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist mazdutide is also being developed for chronic weight management. China’s regulator accepted Innovent’s drug application for this indication in February 2024.
July 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration depicting a heart, a kidney, and GLP-1 agonist injection pens
GLP-1
Beyond Weight Loss: Novo and Lilly Look to Expand Their GLP-1 Pipelines
While type 2 diabetes and obesity are the primary conditions currently treated with blockbuster GLP-1 drugs, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly aim to enter additional markets.

July 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Grant Playter
A BrainStorm scientist sits at a computer.
ALS
BrainStorm Gears Up for Phase IIIb NurOwn Trial Amidst ALS Malaise
After a long and challenging journey for its stem cell therapy NurOwn, BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics has aligned with the FDA on the parameters of a Phase IIIb ALS trial that is expected to begin by the end of 2024.
July 22, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
3D illustration of human kidneys on a scientific background
Kidney Cancer
AVEO’s Fotivda Combo Flunks Phase III Renal Cell Carcinoma Study
While its investigational regimen fell short of the primary efficacy endpoint, AVEO dug into data from its control group and touted a “clinically meaningful” improvement in progression-free survival in patients receiving Fotivda monotherapy.
July 19, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Drug Development
J&J, Legend’s Phase III Win Cements Carvykti as Earlier-Line Multiple Myeloma Treatment
Johnson & Johnson and Legend Biotech’s Carvykti cell therapy significantly improved survival in patients with multiple myeloma when used in the second-line setting, the companies announced on Tuesday.
July 3, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Medicine vial over rock pile with comple
Drug Development
Gilead’s Trodelvy Stumbles in Late-Stage Trials But Remains Prized Cancer Asset
Gilead Sciences’ blockbuster antibody-drug conjugate Trodelvy has encountered some clinical speed bumps in 2024 in bladder and lung cancer. Still, analysts remain bullish on its prospects in the oncology space.
June 28, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Pictured: Gloved hand holding a white pill
Drug Development
ICER Doubles Down on Critique of Lykos’ MDMA Therapy, Cites Data Concerns
The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review has again flagged “substantial concerns” with Lykos Therapeutics’ data for its MDMA-based therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and propensity for bias.
June 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Exterior of Novo Nordisk's location in Mainz, Germany
Drug Development
Novo Ends Phase III Kidney Disease Trial, Incurs More Than $800M Q2 Impairment Loss
Novo Nordisk on Wednesday announced it is stopping a late-stage study after its candidate ocedurenone, which the pharma acquired last year in a potential $1.3 billion deal with KBP Biosicences, failed to meet the primary endpoint.
June 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
