Seawolf surfaces with $100M, $1.2B Sanofi pact for redosable DNA medicines

Seawolf Therapeutics is unleashing with $100 million, while also spearing an up to $1.2 billion alliance with Sanofi to develop new redosable DNA medicines.

The San Diego biotech’s series A included support from founding investor Versant Ventures, plus Novartis Venture Fund (NVF), Eli Lilly, CRISPR Therapeutics and others, according to a Monday news release.

Seawolf has emerged wielding a Trident—the biotech’s DNA delivery platform. The redosable lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based system is designed to deliver DNA-based payloads made to last longer than RNA-based LNP therapies while matching their potency, safety and scalability. Animal testing has shown that the nucleic acid-based therapies are potent, durable and have a clean safety profile, according to Seawolf.

While Trident can be deployed across a range of therapeutic areas, Seawolf’s lead program is designed to address metabolic diseases. The company did not share other specifics regarding its lead asset.

Seawolf has also reeled in a multi-target research and exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi, as disclosed in the same release. The duo will work to develop undisclosed therapies for bleeding disorders and other indications, with Seawolf eligible to receive up to $1.2 billion in biobucks, plus tiered royalties on potential sales related to the alliance.

“Seawolf is charting a new course in patient care through non-virally delivered DNA,” Seawolf CEO Elizabeth Alcamo said in the release. Alcamo was a former entrepreneur in residence for Versant and held senior roles at CODA Biotherapeutics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics before that.