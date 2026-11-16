SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Seawolf surfaces with $100M, $1.2B Sanofi pact for redosable DNA medicines

November 16, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Gabrielle Masson
Wolf in mountains landscape flat vector illustration. Night nature scenery with fir trees and hills on horizon. Animal howling at full moon. Stars in sky. River in woods scene cartoon background

iStock, Natalia Darmoroz

Backed by Novartis’ venture arm, El Lilly and CRISPR Therapeutics, Seawolf is advancing its nonviral DNA delivery platform while inking a pact with Sanofi.

Seawolf Therapeutics is unleashing with $100 million, while also spearing an up to $1.2 billion alliance with Sanofi to develop new redosable DNA medicines.

The San Diego biotech’s series A included support from founding investor Versant Ventures, plus Novartis Venture Fund (NVF), Eli Lilly, CRISPR Therapeutics and others, according to a Monday news release.

Seawolf has emerged wielding a Trident—the biotech’s DNA delivery platform. The redosable lipid nanoparticle (LNP)-based system is designed to deliver DNA-based payloads made to last longer than RNA-based LNP therapies while matching their potency, safety and scalability. Animal testing has shown that the nucleic acid-based therapies are potent, durable and have a clean safety profile, according to Seawolf.

While Trident can be deployed across a range of therapeutic areas, Seawolf’s lead program is designed to address metabolic diseases. The company did not share other specifics regarding its lead asset.

Seawolf has also reeled in a multi-target research and exclusive licensing deal with Sanofi, as disclosed in the same release. The duo will work to develop undisclosed therapies for bleeding disorders and other indications, with Seawolf eligible to receive up to $1.2 billion in biobucks, plus tiered royalties on potential sales related to the alliance.

“Seawolf is charting a new course in patient care through non-virally delivered DNA,” Seawolf CEO Elizabeth Alcamo said in the release. Alcamo was a former entrepreneur in residence for Versant and held senior roles at CODA Biotherapeutics and 4D Molecular Therapeutics before that.

Police officer and sheriff, standing on the egde of the cliff. Handmade painting, acrylic on paper & post processing.
Earnings
Sanofi targets late-phase and commercial M&A to offset looming Dupixent decline
Focused on ensuring growth beyond Dupixent, Sanofi wants to acquire derisked assets that may benefit from the French pharma’s commercial capabilities, executives said on Friday as they reported third-quarter earnings.
October 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Funding Venture capital Startups
Sanofi
Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson Gabrielle Masson
Gabrielle Masson is an award-winning biopharma editor and writer with more than seven years of journalism experience in life sciences and healthcare. Subscribe to the daily GenePool and weekly Manufacturing Brief newsletters she curates here, and contact her at gabrielle.masson@biospace.com.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Cellectis may cut 70% of workforce
November 15, 2026
 · 
126 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Prohibition sign. Halftone hands cross their fingers in a no entry sign. Refusal, stop gesture. Rejection sign. Warning concept. Newspaper collage
FDA
Summit’s PD-1xVEGF rejected by FDA in lung cancer
November 15, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration depicting layoffs with index finger overturning row of businessmen standing on big hands
Job Trends
Cellectis could cut 70% of workforce in shift to in vivo therapies
November 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
3d rendering of Radiopharmaceuticals, these are radioactive medications or radioisotopes. These medications can be delivered orally in pill form.
Manufacturing
PharmaLogic buys Lantheus plant to build transatlantic radiopharmaceutical CDMO
November 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor