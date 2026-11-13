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HHS pumps up to $25M into ibogaine, other psychotropic drugs on Veteran’s Day

November 13, 2026 | 
3 min read | 
Heather McKenzie
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Ibogaine, which operates via a “matrix pharmacology,” has long been a focus of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Trump administration.

The Department of Health and Human Services is full steam ahead on ibogaine. On Thursday, the department announced a range of investments in the psychedelic compound, along with other rapid-acting psychotropic drugs for serious mental illnesses, including post-traumatic stress disorder.

Up to $4.9 million will be invested through the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) to advance these investigational medicines for PTSD “and other serious mental illnesses, including in veterans,” HHS revealed on Thursday during a Veteran’s Day announcement.

This initial commitment, which will be distributed over five years, will be followed by additional awards that will focus on ibogaine as a potential treatment for substance use disorders, according to the HHS press release. The awards, which will “vary in funding amount” per awardee, will go toward the regulatory and manufacturing groundwork for future trials.

“Veterans kept their promise to this country. We must keep ours,” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a prepared statement. “Veterans have told us ibogaine changed their lives. Their experiences demand serious scientific investigation. We will pursue the evidence, confront the risks and put affordability at the center of this work.”

Additionally, the National Institute of Mental Health is offering a $20 million funding opportunity to launch a research network to study rapid-acting psychotropic interventional drugs, including ketamine, esketamine, psilocybin and other emerging treatments for serious mental illnesses. Johnson & Johnson markets an esketamine nasal spray called Spravato, which was first approved in 2019 and is now cleared for three types of severe depression.

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“Reports of successful ibogaine treatments are too promising to ignore. We owe it to our heroes and every person struggling to ask the bold questions and deliver results in years, not decades,” Al Bugazia, senior adviser for Special Projects at ARPA-H said in a prepared statement. “As long as people continue to struggle, doing anything less is not an option.”

Ibogaine has been a key focus for the Trump administration. In April, the president issued an executive order to accelerate the development of and facilitate broader access to psychedelic therapies. Ibogaine, which operates via a “matrix pharmacology,” according to Columbia University professor Dalibor Sames, was a key focus of the order.

Ibogaine acts across different molecules in cells, impacting serotonin signaling via a broad transporter network rather than acting on a single target, Sames hypothesized with colleagues in a study published in January.

“What we found over and over is that ibogaine doesn’t fit into the standard pharmacological scientific paradigms,” the professor told BioSpace in June.

In late April, the FDA cleared DemeRx’s oral noribogaine candidate DMX-1001 to begin first-in-human testing. The company plans to kick off a Phase 2 trial in alcohol use disorder next year.

Alongside its potential benefit, however, ibogaine is also known for its neurotoxic and cardiotoxic effects, which can be associated with severe complications and even death. As of 2022, 33 deaths after ibogaine use had been recorded in published literature.

This latest push by HHS comes on the heels of FDA submissions for two psilocybin therapeutics, including the completion of a rolling application for Compass Pathways’ highly anticipated COMP360 for treatment-resistant depression. Compass’ announcement came just a week after a submission from competitor Usona Institute for PSIL201 in major depressive disorder.

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Regulatory Funding Psychedelics Depression Neuroscience
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace and curator of the ClinicaSpace newsletter. She is an award-winning journalist specializing in rare disease and neuroscience, in addition to her extensive coverage of the FDA and regulatory science. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
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