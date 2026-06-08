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Hematology

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Mergers & acquisitions
Incyte’s stars align as new CEO strikes $2B Vega takeover for blood disorder asset
Incyte is acquiring Vega Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Star Therapeutics, for a bleeding disorder program that analysts say has “pipeline-in-a-product” potential.
June 8, 2026
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2 min read
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Annalee Armstrong
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Deals
Roche makes up to $3B blood cancer play with Nurix’s protein degrader
Roche and Nurix Therapeutics will advance their BTK degrader for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as immunology and neurology indications.
June 8, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Lymphoma
ADC Therapeutics nosedives on 27 deaths in confirmatory trial for lymphoma drug
In addition to a high rate of deaths, ADC Therapeutics’ Zynlonta plus rituximab showed no overall survival benefit in patients with diffuse large B cell lymphoma, casting doubt on its value as a second-line treatment in this indication.
June 4, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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CAR-T
Legend soars on ‘best-in-class,’ ‘best-in-disease’ in vivo CAR T in early lymphoma study
All six non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients on Legend Biotech’s CAR T therapy responded to treatment—findings that could make the biotech an attractive takeover target, according to analysts at Oppenheimer.
June 3, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Approvals
AbbVie snags FDA’s first ADC approval for ultra-rare blood cancer
Decnupaz is the first antibody-drug conjugate for blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, an ultra-rare and aggressive blood cancer.
May 28, 2026
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1 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Approvals
BeOne wins mantle cell lymphoma approval, opening new therapy class
Beqalzi is the first BCL2 inhibitor approved for relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma.
May 14, 2026
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2 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Hand pointing upward with growth arrow. Business success and positive progress.
Lymphoma
Allogene stock sails after CAR T clears residual lymphoma in early data cut
Pivotal findings for the off-the-shelf cell therapy surpassed William Blair’s expectations and sent Allogene Therapeutics’ stock up more than 50% in pre-market trading Monday morning.
April 13, 2026
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3 min read
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Gabrielle Masson
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Mergers & acquisitions
Merck Chopped $1B Off Terns’ Offer After Seeing Updated Leukemia Data
Another bidder, which remains unidentified, dropped out of the bidding process. Analysts at William Blair now think it unlikely that another suitor could offer a counter-proposal to Merck’s outstanding $6.7 billion acquisition offer.
April 8, 2026
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3 min read
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Tristan Manalac
Big fish eats small, takeover of the company. Art collage.
Mergers & acquisitions
Merck To Buy Terns, ‘Unprecedented’ Leukemia Drug for $6.7B as Keytruda Cliff Looms
Merck’s acquisition of Terns Pharmaceuticals follows other big-ticket purchases, including of Verona Pharma and Cidara Therapeutics, as the pharma prepares for the impending expiration of its blockbuster’s patents.
March 25, 2026
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3 min read
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Tristan Manalac
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Sickle cell disease
Sickle Cell Gene Therapies Casgevy and Lyfgenia Still Lacking Traction 2 Years In
The first gene therapies approved to treat sickle cell disease in December 2023 are struggling on the market. But there are glimpses of forward momentum as Vertex and Genetix Bio provide updates.
February 23, 2026
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6 min read
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Heather McKenzie
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PRESS RELEASES
Press Releases
Amphista Therapeutics announces FDA clearance of IND application for AMX-883, its lead Targeted Glue™ degrader for acute myeloid leukaemia
June 8, 2026
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4 min read
Press Releases
Independent Market Research Finds Strong Physician Intent to Prescribe Moleculin’s Annamycin in Relapsed/Refractory AML
June 5, 2026
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8 min read
Press Releases
Lyell Immunopharma to Present Phase 1/2 Safety and Translational Data for Ronde-Cel in Large B-Cell Lymphoma at the European Hematology Association 2026 Congress
June 5, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces That Its Collaboration Partner Received Approval From the Israeli Ministry of Health to Conduct Exploratory, Investigator Initiated Study of DNase I In Combination With Anti-CD19 CAR T Cells in Large B-Cell Lymphoma
June 4, 2026
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9 min read
Press Releases
Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez to Deliver Special Remarks at The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research’s 20th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium and 49th National Sickle Cell Disease Scientific Meeting
June 4, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Lupeng Pharmaceutical’s Fourth-Generation BTK Inhibitor Rocbrutinib Approved in China for Relapsed or Refractory Mantle Cell Lymphoma
June 4, 2026
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6 min read
Press Releases
Taiho Oncology Announces New England Journal of Medicine Publication of First All-Oral Regimen in Newly Diagnosed Acute Myeloid Leukemia
June 4, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
Blood Cancer Treatment Allows Hard-to-Match Kidney Failure Patients to Receive a Compatible Kidney Transplant
June 4, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
ADC Therapeutics Announces Results From LOTIS-5 Phase 3 Confirmatory Clinical Trial of ZYNLONTA® in Combination with Rituximab in Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma
June 4, 2026
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10 min read
Press Releases
Mission Bio’s Tapestri Enables Single-Cell Profiling of Residual Disease, Identifying AML Patients Likely to Benefit from Motixafortide in the Multicenter BLAST Trial
June 4, 2026
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5 min read
Press Releases
Ryan Clark to Deliver Warrior Keynote at The Foundation for Sickle Cell Disease Research’s 20th Annual Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium and 49th National Sickle Cell Disease Scientific Meeting
June 3, 2026
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3 min read
Press Releases
Legend Biotech Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at EHA 2026 Showcasing Initial Phase 1 In Vivo CAR-T Data with LB2501 in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)
June 3, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
Damora Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - June 1, 2026
June 1, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Geron to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
June 1, 2026
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1 min read
Press Releases
Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Combination with AVD Receives Expanded EU Label with Approval in Frontline Advanced Classical Hodgkin Lymphoma
June 1, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
BioInvent to Host a KOL Event in Stockholm on June 11, 2026, to Discuss Updated BI-1206 & BI-1808 Data in Hematology
June 1, 2026
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7 min read
Press Releases
Agios Enters Exclusive Global License Agreement with Oscotec to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation SYK Inhibitor Cevidoplenib
June 1, 2026
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12 min read
Press Releases
Incyte’s Pivotal frontMIND Trial Showed Tafasitamab (Monjuvi®/Minjuvi®) Combination Significantly Prolonged Progression-free Survival, Reducing the Risk of Disease Progression or Death by 25% in Patients with Previously Untreated, High-risk DLBCL
June 1, 2026
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13 min read
Press Releases
AbbVie Announces European Commission Authorization of Expanded Label for VENCLYXTO® (venetoclax) to Include Additional Combinations in Previously Untreated Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
May 29, 2026
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19 min read
Press Releases
Daiichi Sankyo Concludes pCPA Letter of Intent for Vanflyta® in Newly Diagnosed FLT3-ITD Positive AML
May 28, 2026
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5 min read
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