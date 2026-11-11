China has a clear shot to 2030 goals, though economic, cultural barriers remain

China’s latest five-year plan to grow its domestic biopharma sector includes a set of goals that are largely within reach, experts told BioSpace—especially the country’s ambition to become a leading innovative engine for global biopharma, not merely a provider of cheap copycat drugs.

“I have no doubt China will meet its goal,” Claudia Lin, founder of Biotech East West Technical Services, told BioSpace in an email.

That said, some of the targets laid out in the country’s most recent five-year plan, released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in September, will be easier to attain than others.

Lin believes, for instance, that the Asian giant is all but guaranteed to have five blockbusters by the end of the decade and is on track to clear its 2030 revenue target of 3.5 trillion yuan ($521.8 billion). On the other hand, having 50 domestic drugmakers with 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion) in annual revenue could be a tough target, said Cody Powers, principal at the management consulting firm ZS.

Most of China’s heaviest hitters have been generating sales within the country, he explained, but “reaching this new milestone likely means many more companies expanding abroad.”

A long time coming

China’s rise as a go-to destination for biotech innovation and early-stage development has been strategic. The Asian country has long been releasing five-year plans for its biotech industry—the first came out in 2007—plotting priorities and specific goals to promote and guide the growth of its domestic drug development sector.

China has been “executing superbly” on its biopharma roadmap, Jeremy Levin, co-founder and executive chair of Ovid Therapeutics, said during a BioSpace webinar on China last month. “They’re faster, they’re better, they are doing what they said they’d do.”

China’s share of global licensing deal value this year has shot up to 58%, from 14% in 2023, according to an October report from global investment bank Locust Walk, as biopharma earmarks billions of dollars in partnerships with Chinese companies. “Any concept that they can’t do innovation is nonsense,” Levin said.

This despite increasing geopolitical pressures, including actions in the U.S. like the BIOSECURE Act that seek to restrict American companies from working with “foreign adversary biotech companies,” such as those in China.

More recently, the U.S. Department of Treasury has proposed limiting outbound investments to biotech entities in certain countries of concern—a list that includes China. This measure, however, carves out a key exemption for licensing deals.

Such policy initiatives are therefore unlikely to stall China’s continued growth—or stop it from hitting its next set of goals, the foundation for which has already been laid.

“China has set itself a target that most likely it would achieve without any further action on its part,” Mark Lansdell, director at life sciences analytics firm Evaluate, told BioSpace in an email. “The achievement of China’s end-of-decade goal was determined by actions that took place in the first years of the decade.”

Not without challenges, need for changes

That said, the road will by no means be frictionless—and some of the country’s goals will prove more challenging than others. Achieving 50 homegrown companies with $1.5 billion in revenue will be “the hardest to hit,” according to ZS’ Powers.

“There’s already a decent-sized list of companies at that level,” Powers told BioSpace over email. This includes Hengrui Pharmaceuticals ($4.74 billion revenue in 2025), Fosun Pharma ($6.25 billion) and Hansoh Pharmaceutical ($2.25 billion).

To cross the 50 mark, China will likely need to change its approach to dealmaking, Powers said. Currently, the country’s dominant model has been to license out worldwide rights to domestically developed drugs, collecting only local revenue once drugs hit the market. To top $1.5 billion, Powers argued, Chinese biotechs will need to retain ex-China ownership of the drugs they make. “If companies just out-license, it will be pretty hard to reach that goal.”

Aside from a shift in partnership strategy, there are also some broader, cultural changes that need to happen for China to truly grow into a global biopharma powerhouse, Biotech East West Technical Services’ Lin said. “China has always won world-class status by its speed, cost and volume,” she said. Now, the country “needs to shift the culture surrounding the industry and [make] quality a focus.”

Lin recognizes that China has made major improvements in quality and compliance over the years, particularly after joining the International Council for Harmonization—a global group that sets quality standards for producing pharmaceuticals—in 2017.

Still, novel therapeutic modalities are proving challenging for the country’s ascendant biotech sector, Lin said, pointing to the need to ensure that these cutting-edge technologies are safe and effective, and that data generated from their studies are reliable.

Of course, a more aggressive push to expand ownership overseas is likely to be met by pushback from other countries, Powers recognizes. Meeting this 50-company goal, therefore, also depends on “whether U.S. and European policymakers restrict that growth through trade policy,” he said. “[Future] policy obstacles as the trade war expands into biopharma could hinder launches or otherwise act as a headwind.”

And given that vulnerability, China would do well to “improve domestic economics,” in addition to expanding into overseas markets, Powers argued. He noted that the country’s healthcare authorities have continued to negotiate lower prices, cutting into biopharma companies’ domestic revenue.

Five blockbusters only ‘a matter of time’

Of all of China’s 2030 goals, having five blockbusters appears most achievable. Meeting the target “is largely now a matter of time,” Evaluate’s Lansdell said.

For a drug to have a good chance of making $1 billion by 2030, it needs to already be on the market or in late-stage development, which means China laid the groundwork for this goal years ago. “The wheels have already been set in motion,” Lansdell explained.

Evaluate’s internal data projects at least six blockbusters for China by the end of the decade—two of which have already crossed that bar and just need to maintain their market performance. These include BeOne Medicines’ BTK inhibitor Brukinsa, which made $3.9 billion last year, and Legend Biotech’s Johnson & Johnson-partnered CAR T therapy Carvykti, with $1.9 billion in 2025 sales.

Behind these, the products likely to cross the blockbuster line by 2030 are BeOne Medicines’ PD-1 inhibitor Tevimbra—approved in the U.S. for esophageal and gastric cancers and forecast to pass $1 billion in annual sales as early as next year—and Summit Therapeutics’ Akeso-partnered ivonescimab, a PD-1xVEGF bispecific antibody that Evaluate estimates will hit $4.4 billion in sales between the partners by 2030.