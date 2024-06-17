Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
On the heels of a Phase IIb win, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ plozasiran could fulfill a critical unmet need in dyslipidemia treatment bringing in $707 million in sales by 2032, according to data analytics firm GlobalData.
Novo Nordisk and Ionis Pharmaceuticals unveiled promising respective data at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session, while Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s Jardiance missed the endpoint in a myocardial infarction study.
The British biopharma and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals have reached an agreement with J&J’s Janssen to transfer worldwide rights to develop and commercialize JNJ-3989 to GSK.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has gained full rights to ARO-PNPLA3, formerly JNJ-75220795, the company announced Wednesday.
Takeda and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Phase II trial studying fazirsiran, an investigational RNA therapeutic developed for AATD-LD, was effective in Phase II–but so was the placebo.
Ayala announced positive data for its desmoid tumor treatment, while Vertex and Dyne announced the FDA had lifted the hold on their clinical studies.
For the first time in two years, the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s International Liver Congress was back on-site with cutting-edge research in hepatology and other sectors.
Four biotech companies are holding Research-and-Development Day events to present and discuss their pipelines. Here’s a look.
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial updates and news.
