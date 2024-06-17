SUBSCRIBE
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NEWS
Pictured: Gloved hand holding a collection tube for a triglyceride test
Drug Development
Arrowhead’s Plozasiran Poised for Dyslipidemia Market, $700M in Sales by 2032: GlobalData
On the heels of a Phase IIb win, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ plozasiran could fulfill a critical unmet need in dyslipidemia treatment bringing in $707 million in sales by 2032, according to data analytics firm GlobalData.
April 17, 2024
  

  
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Illustration of red blood cells
Drug Development
ACC24 Roundup: Novo, Ionis Tout Cardio Victories and Boehringer, Lilly Disappoint
Novo Nordisk and Ionis Pharmaceuticals unveiled promising respective data at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session, while Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly’s Jardiance missed the endpoint in a myocardial infarction study.
April 8, 2024
  

  
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: GSK's office in Poznan, Poland/iStock, W
Business
GSK Inks $1B Deal Securing Rights to Arrowhead, J&J’s Hepatitis B Drug
The British biopharma and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals have reached an agreement with J&J’s Janssen to transfer worldwide rights to develop and commercialize JNJ-3989 to GSK.
November 1, 2023
  

  
Tyler Patchen
Michael Vi/Getty Images, Mark Wildgust_Janssen Bio
Business
Janssen Returns Phase I NASH Candidate to Arrowhead
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has gained full rights to ARO-PNPLA3, formerly JNJ-75220795, the company announced Wednesday.
February 15, 2023
  

  
Heather McKenzie
Courtesy of Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
Drug Development
Takeda-Arrowhead’s AATD Therapeutic Slightly More Effective Than Placebo in Phase II
Takeda and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Phase II trial studying fazirsiran, an investigational RNA therapeutic developed for AATD-LD, was effective in Phase II–but so was the placebo.
January 9, 2023
  

  
Rosemary Scott
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Vertex, Ayala, Arrowhead, Dyne & More
Ayala announced positive data for its desmoid tumor treatment, while Vertex and Dyne announced the FDA had lifted the hold on their clinical studies.
July 8, 2022
  

  
Mark Terry
Business
Ascletis, Takeda, Arrowhead & More Present New Findings at EASL Liver Conference
For the first time in two years, the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s International Liver Congress was back on-site with cutting-edge research in hepatology and other sectors.
June 27, 2022
  

  
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Scientist in lab/Courtesy, Getty Images
Drug Development
4 Biotechs Show Off Pipeline Advancements: Dante, Arrowhead, Forma & Nurix
Four biotech companies are holding Research-and-Development Day events to present and discuss their pipelines. Here’s a look.
May 26, 2022
  

  
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: Genentech Announces Positive Data, Pfizer Develops New Vaccine
A roundup of last week’s top clinical trial updates and news.
April 29, 2022
  

  
Mark Terry
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Successful Topline Results for Plozasiran from the Pivotal Phase 3 PALISADE Study in Patients with Familial Chylomicronemia Syndrome
June 3, 2024
  

Biotech Beach
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming June 2024 Conferences
May 31, 2024
  

Drug Development
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Presents New Phase 2 Data of Zodasiran in Patients with Mixed Hyperlipidemia
May 29, 2024
  

Drug Development
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Presents New Phase 2 Data of Plozasiran in Patients with Mixed Hyperlipidemia
May 28, 2024
  

Biotech Beach
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Presents New Clinical Data Showing ARO-RAGE Achieves High Level of Gene Knockdown in Patients with Asthma
May 20, 2024
  

Business
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results
May 9, 2024
  

Biotech Beach
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Earns $50 Million Milestone from Royalty Pharma
May 2, 2024
  

Biotech Beach
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming May 2024 Conferences
April 29, 2024
  

Biotech Beach
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Host 2024 Summer Series of R&D Webinars
April 26, 2024
  

Business
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results
April 24, 2024
  

