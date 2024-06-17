Prime Medicine
The biotech touted its prime editing technology at ASGCT on Tuesday after receiving FDA clearance last week for a clinical study of a drug candidate based on the platform.
The FDA has cleared a clinical trial of an ex vivo prime editing candidate in patients with a rare disease, Prime Medicine announced Monday. The technique taps CRISPR technology to rewrite defective genes without breaking DNA double helix strands.
Gene editing technologies are advancing rapidly in the clinic, with the potential first approval later this year, but challenges remain.
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
Funding initiatives this week saw money flow into cancer, rare liver diseases, respiratory depression, chemotherapy-related toxicities and a cutting-edge machine learning platform.
Myeloid Therapeutics has signed an exclusive collaboration deal with Prime Medicine to leverage both companies’ technologies and discover cancer and autoimmune diseases treatments.
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
Mark Charest, Ph.D., of LifeSci Fund Management, said the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will set the tone for biotech stock performance in 1H 2022.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
