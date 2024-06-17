SUBSCRIBE
Prime Medicine

NEWS
Pictured: 3D illustration of a DNA double-helix
Drug Development
ASGCT24: Prime Medicine to Apply Gene Editing to Wide-Ranging Indications
The biotech touted its prime editing technology at ASGCT on Tuesday after receiving FDA clearance last week for a clinical study of a drug candidate based on the platform.
May 7, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: An hourglass connected by strands of DNA
Drug Development
Prime Medicine Gets FDA Okay for First Trial of Gene Editing Technique
The FDA has cleared a clinical trial of an ex vivo prime editing candidate in patients with a rare disease, Prime Medicine announced Monday. The technique taps CRISPR technology to rewrite defective genes without breaking DNA double helix strands.
April 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing enzyme, 3d illustration
Drug Development
CRISPR on the Cusp: The Promise and the Pain Points
Gene editing technologies are advancing rapidly in the clinic, with the potential first approval later this year, but challenges remain.
July 7, 2023
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Natalia Mesa
Business
BioSpace NextGen Bio 2022 Winners: Where are They Now?
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
October 25, 2022
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Money on the Move: Eagle, Elucidata, Prime Medicine and More
Funding initiatives this week saw money flow into cancer, rare liver diseases, respiratory depression, chemotherapy-related toxicities and a cutting-edge machine learning platform.
September 28, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
A “Prime” Time Genetic Medicine Deal for Cancer and Autoimmune Therapies
Myeloid Therapeutics has signed an exclusive collaboration deal with Prime Medicine to leverage both companies’ technologies and discover cancer and autoimmune diseases treatments.
March 31, 2022
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Vanessa Doctor, RN
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Biotech Bay
Predicting the Life Sciences Investment Market in 2022
Mark Charest, Ph.D., of LifeSci Fund Management, said the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference will set the tone for biotech stock performance in 1H 2022.
January 5, 2022
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
 · 
19 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2022
IN THE PRESS
Press Releases
Prime Medicine Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
August 8, 2024
 · 
10 min read
Genetown
Prime Medicine to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
May 30, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Prime Medicine to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
May 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Business
Prime Medicine Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
May 10, 2024
 · 
13 min read
Drug Development
Prime Medicine Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Ability of PM359 to Efficiently, Reproducibly and Durably Correct Causative Mutation of Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD)
May 8, 2024
 · 
9 min read
Genetown
Prime Medicine to Participate in the 27th Annual Milken Institute Global Conference
May 1, 2024
 · 
2 min read
Genetown
Prime Medicine Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for PM359 for the Treatment of Chronic Granulomatous Disease (CGD)
April 29, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Genetown
Prime Medicine to Present Preclinical Data Demonstrating Broad Potential of Prime Editing Technology at Upcoming Scientific Meetings
April 23, 2024
 · 
7 min read
Business
Prime Medicine Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
March 1, 2024
 · 
11 min read
Genetown
Prime Medicine to Participate in Upcoming March 2024 Investor Conferences
February 28, 2024
 · 
2 min read
