Cullinan Therapeutics

NEWS
Pictured: Illustration of antibodies attacking a nerve cell
Drug Development
Cullinan Targets Autoimmune Market, Nabs $280M in Private Placement
Cullinan Oncology, now renamed Cullinan Therapeutics, is riding the growing wave of interest in autoimmune disorders by refocusing its bispecific T cell-engager CLN-978 for systemic lupus erythematosus.
April 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2019
