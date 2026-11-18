Orally bioavailable KAT6A degraders demonstrated potent antiproliferative activity in diverse in vivo models of ER+/HER2- breast cancer

KAT6A degradation was active in both ESR1-mutant and wild-type cell models

Degraders were well-tolerated in all groups



SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olema Oncology, Inc. (“Olema,” Nasdaq: OLMA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for breast cancer and beyond, today announced preclinical data on a series of selective KAT6A degraders in estrogen receptor-positive (ER+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HER2-) breast cancer models. The findings will be presented in a poster session at the 38th EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium, held November 18-20, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

“We are encouraged by these preclinical findings that support the potential of our highly potent and specific KAT6A degraders as a new therapeutic approach for patients with ER+/HER2- breast cancer,” said David C. Myles, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Olema Oncology. “Taken together with favorable pharmacokinetics and oral bioavailability, the robust antitumor activity observed across both ESR1-mutant and wild-type in vivo models demonstrates their broad potential. We look forward to the further evaluation of these KAT6A degraders as we explore broadening our pipeline of novel therapies for breast cancer and beyond to complement our KAT6 inhibitor, OP-3136.”

KAT6A and KAT6B are distinct components of an epigenetic regulatory complex that controls transcription. Higher KAT6A expression is associated with poorer outcomes in ER+/HER2- breast cancer. Targeted degradation may eliminate KAT6A's scaffolding functions and transcriptional activity. Four bifunctional small-molecule degraders, OP-1 through OP-4, were evaluated in preclinical models measuring in vitro degradation, selectivity, proliferation, and transcriptional analyses with in vivo xenograft studies.

Key Findings

Selective protein degradation is a novel and effective approach to targeting the KAT6 epigenetic regulatory complex. All four degraders:

Demonstrated potent and near-complete proteasome-dependent degradation of only KAT6A with minimal effect on off-target substrates.

Caused substantial inhibition of cell proliferation across a diverse range of ER+/HER2- breast cancer models and demonstrated on-target down-regulation of H3K23Ac and ER-alpha protein levels, with superior responses observed compared to the orthosteric inhibitor, prifetrastat.

Produced tumor regression as monotherapy in the T47D model and significant tumor growth inhibition in the MCF7 and ST941 models.

Were well-tolerated in the xenograft studies across all groups.

Showed good oral bioavailability, suggesting the potential of once-daily oral dosing in humans.



Poster Presentation Details

Title: Selective Degradation of KAT6A Suppresses ERα Signaling and Tumor Growth in ER+ Breast Cancer Models

Abstract Number: 120

Session: PP18

Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Additional information can be found on the ENA website, including abstracts. A copy of the poster will be made available on the Publications page of Olema’s website in alignment with the ENA 2026 embargo policy.

About Olema Oncology

Olema Oncology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the standard of care and improving outcomes for patients living with breast cancer and beyond. Olema is advancing a pipeline of novel therapies by leveraging our deep understanding of endocrine-driven cancers, nuclear receptors, and mechanisms of acquired resistance. Our lead product candidate, palazestrant (OP-1250), is a proprietary, orally available complete estrogen receptor antagonist (CERAN) and a selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), currently in two Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, Olema is developing OP-3136, a potent lysine acetyltransferase 6 (KAT6) inhibitor, now in a Phase 1 clinical study. Olema is headquartered in South San Francisco and has operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.olema.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “on track,” “potential,” “upcoming,” “will” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the potential value, beneficial characteristics, and therapeutic effects of Olema’s KAT6A degraders; the potential for KAT6A degraders to serve as a novel therapeutic approach for patients with ER+/HER2- breast cancer; the extent to which preclinical findings may translate into clinical efficacy or therapeutic benefit; the continued evaluation and development of Olema’s KAT6A degraders; and the potential for these degraders to expand Olema’s early-stage pipeline and complement OP-3136 in breast cancer and other indications. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Olema’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance, or achievements of Olema could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Olema’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and future filings and reports that Olema makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Olema assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, including in the event that actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Courtney O’Konek

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Olema Oncology

media@olema.com