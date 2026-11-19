multiQure S.A. (WSE:MQR), a biotechnology company developing an RNAi gene therapy for Huntington's disease, is moving into the manufacturing phase of its MQ-201 therapy. The Company has selected Andelyn Biosciences Inc. of Columbus, Ohio, as its manufacturing partner. Andelyn is a specialist gene therapy vector manufacturer whose facility has passed an FDA pre-license inspection. Andelyn will be responsible for the GMP manufacture of the plasmids and the AAV5 vector - the material intended to be administered to the first patients. Work starts immediately: the Company has signed an agreement for the first stage, and a framework agreement is being finalized.

The selection of a manufacturer marks the start of a key phase of preparations for the first administration of MQ-201. Viral vector manufacturing is one of the longest, most complex and most expensive parts of developing any gene therapy, and it largely determines when a therapy can reach patients. In addition to research activities, work on MQ-201 now covers program readiness for GMP manufacturing and ultimately clinical access of the gene therapy.

The first stage of the partnership leverages Andelyn's AAV Curator® Platform for the development and industrialization of a manufacturing process for MQ-201: a vector titer assay tailored to the Company's expression cassette, plasmid preparation, and optimization of cell culture and purification. The stage will culminate in the production of a research-grade AAV5 vector batch in a 50 L bioreactor. All work will be carried out on the same Andelyn manufacturing platform, based on suspension HEK293 cell culture, that is to be used to produce GMP clinical material. As a result, the process refined in the first stage will not need to be transferred to another platform, which reduces risk on the path to clinical manufacturing.

The collaboration is long-term in nature: the Company has committed to engaging Andelyn as its partner for subsequent work orders leading to the manufacture of GMP clinical material. The parties are finalizing a framework agreement, the key terms of which - scope of work, timeline and budget - have already been agreed.

- "Selecting a manufacturer changes the nature of our work: from now on, we are preparing a therapy that we intend to administer to the first patients with Huntington's disease. The viral vector is the most complex and costly part of the path to the clinic, so we were looking for a partner that has already produced hundreds of clinical batches and whose facility has passed an FDA inspection and EU audits. After comparing several leading manufacturers, we chose Andelyn. We are starting right away, in parallel with finalizing the framework agreement, because in gene therapy it is manufacturing that sets the pace of the entire program", said Sławomir Wójcik, Member of the Management Board of multiQure S.A.

Andelyn Biosciences is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in the development and manufacture of viral vectors for gene therapies, including clinical trial material. According to Andelyn, the company has more than 20 years of experience and has produced over 500 cGMP batches of clinical material for more than 80 clinical trials worldwide, and its Columbus facility has successfully passed an FDA pre-license inspection as well as audits by EU Qualified Persons (QPs).

- "We are very pleased that multiQure has chosen Andelyn as its manufacturing partner for MQ-201. Selecting a vector manufacturer is one of the most important decisions in gene therapy development, and for multiQure it marks the start of the decisive phase of preparations for the first administration of the therapy to patients. There is still no approved treatment that slows the progression of Huntington's disease, which is why we are glad to bring our expertise and join this promising program that aims to silence the mutant copy of the HTT gene", said Matt Niloff, Chief Commercial Officer of Andelyn Biosciences.

With Andelyn on board, multiQure now has partners in all areas required for the first administration of MQ-201. Manufacturing is overseen by a team of consultants and advisors assembled by the Company in September 2026, whose experience includes work with uniQure, among others. On the clinical side, multiQure has signed a letter of intent with the Bródno Masovian Hospital (Mazowiecki Szpital Bródnowski) and Prof. Mirosław Ząbek, MD, PhD (Interventional Neurotherapy Center) regarding the experimental use of the therapy. Since October, Granzer Regulatory Consulting & Services of Munich has been supporting the regulatory pathway, including preparation of the IND application.

Work on MQ-201 comes at a pivotal moment for gene therapies in Huntington's disease. The US FDA has accepted for priority review uniQure's application for accelerated approval of AMT-130, a gene therapy that, like MQ-201, uses an AAV5 vector to silence the HTT gene. The agency's target action date is May 1, 2027. MQ-201 differs from AMT-130 in that it is designed to silence only the mutant copy of the gene, leaving the normal copy intact.

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About multiQure S.A.

multiQure S.A. is a WSE-listed biotechnology company developing an RNAi gene therapy targeting Huntington's disease and other polyglutamine diseases. The technology under development is designed to selectively silence the expression of the mutant gene while preserving the normal copy. The Company's strategy is to obtain data from the use of the therapy in patients as quickly as possible and then advance the program based on clinical results and regulatory feedback. multiQure's portfolio also includes immuno-oncology projects.

In June 2026, multiQure raised PLN 50 million to fund key development stages of its RNAi program, including the preparation and administration of the therapy to the first patients and obtaining initial efficacy and safety data.

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About Andelyn Biosciences

Andelyn Biosciences is a full-service FDA-inspected cell and gene therapy commercial CDMO focused on developing, characterizing, and producing viral vectors for gene therapy. With more than 20 years of experience, Andelyn's deep scientific expertise has produced clinical and commercial material for more than 500 cGMP batches and 85 global clinical trials, including an FDA-approved AAV gene therapy. Operating from its development and manufacturing facilities in Columbus, Ohio, Andelyn supports clients in developing cell and gene therapies from concept through plasmid engineering and manufacturing, process and analytical development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing. Andelyn can accelerate programs and deliver high-quality products by developing and manufacturing processes on its configurable, data-driven Curator® Cell and Gene Therapy Platforms, or by tech transfer within an established client program. Capabilities include cGMP manufacturing for suspension and adherent processes. A comprehensive and phase-appropriate quality system, proven manufacturing platforms, and vertically integrated supply chain further help clients bring critical therapies to market.

For more information, please visit andelynbio.com and follow Andelyn Biosciences on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

multiQure:

Krzysztof Mazur

k.mazur@innervalue.pl

+48 530 637 972

Andelyn Biosciences:

Heather Harmon

heather.harmon@andelynbiosciences.com

SOURCE: multiQure SA

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