For a long time, Novartis has looked to Cosentyx and Kisqali for growth into the next decade. But today, the Swiss pharma set out more modest sales guidance than analysts hoped at 5% growth through 2031. As one legendary analyst put it, “the pluses are all gone today.”

Novartis hosted an investors day on Thursday, revealing the company’s outlook for 2026 through 2031. Instead of Kisqali and Cosentyx playing a starring role, Novartis hiked sales guidance for Kesimpta to $8 billion and Scemblix and Leqvio to $5 billion each. Sales projections for 2025-2030, set last year, came in the at the low end of the previously forecast growth rate of 5-6% .

The difference in 2031 comes down to the entry of generics, which will begin to weigh on Novartis’ portfolio and lead to lowered expectations for some key products for that year.

Cosentyx, which is approved for multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases like psoriasis, is expected to peak in 2027, CEO Vas Narasimhan said on a call with analysts. The drug brought in $6.67 billion for 2025 , marking a 9% year-over-year increase. The breast cancer medicine Kisqali, meanwhile, collected $4.78 billion last year.

Narasimhan blamed price declines from the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that will begin for Cosentyx in 2028, followed by loss of exclusivity in 2029.

Kisqali on the other hand will similarly see an IRA-driven price decline in 2028 but the CEO expects the drug to return to growth afterward, with sales potential of $10 billion “in the 2030 period.” The company last year listed sales expectations at $10 billion-plus for that same time period.

And that’s why TD Cowen’s legendary analyst Steve Scala, who appears on many major pharma earnings calls with sharp questions, wondered about the pluses, which did not appear on this year’s release. Does Novartis now think the drug will not grow beyond $10 billion? Narasimhan insisted it was “a policy decision just to remove pluses” rather than one pointing to lowered expectations.

“When you have an expiry like Kisqali, you will go down on growth rates, but you all know that. I mean that’s just normal in this sector,” Narasimhan said. “The real question is, do you have the replacement power to come back out? And we believe we’re showing you that we do.”

No big deal

Novartis shares declined for the second day in a row on Thursday, falling about 2.6% to $151.18. The company has had a tumultuous year, with multiple Phase 3 clinical failures for acquired products like Avidity Biosciences’ main asset del-desiran. The highly anticipated cardiovascular drug pelacarsen also failed .

Executives headed into the investor day hoping to assuage fears about the company’s future. Analysts probed Narasimhan and his team about what assets might be missing from their expectations for post-2030.

The CEO pointed to remibrutinib, pelabresib and ianalumab as assets with multibillion-dollar potential.

“If you’re missing $10 billion in 2035 and you can’t get there with the size of our pipeline, then your probabilities are wrong, right? They’re just wrong,” Narasimhan said. “It just takes two or three of these to hit and you get there.”

Novartis is expected to grow on average in the mid-single digits through 2031, with core operating income margin to return to 40% or more by 2029. While Novartis reported a margin of 41% in the third quarter, the number is expected to dip in the years to come by at least 2% with the patent and pricing headwinds, CFO Mukul Mehta explained.

And that’s just based on existing internal programs. “There’s no assumption of a big M&A deal,” Narasimhan said. “We have conviction because of all the assets that you’ve seen here that we already have in the organization.”

That said, Narasimhan and Ronny Gal, chief strategy and growth officer, expect M&A to add to the company’s portfolio over the next nine years, while the company works to keep R&D costs in check while delivering on the pipeline.

Specifically, Novartis will be looking for several smaller to mid-sized deals, particularly $2 billion or less, for early-stage research, Gal said. “We expect, long term, about half of our revenue to come from external assets.”