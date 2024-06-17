News
Andelyn Biosciences
Andelyn Biosciences Expands AAV Curator™ Platform Offering to Include MyoAAV Plasmids through a License Agreement from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard
August 6, 2024
3 min read
Andelyn Biosciences Selected by UMass Chan Medical School to Manufacture Clinical Grade AAV9-CSA Vector to Treat Cockayne Syndrome
July 10, 2024
4 min read
Andelyn Biosciences Selected as Viral Vector Manufacturing Partner for the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC)
May 23, 2024
3 min read
Andelyn Biosciences and Grace Science, LLC Partner to Tech Transfer Phase I/II/III Manufacturing of a Suspension Process Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Gene Therapy for NGLY1 Deficiency
March 25, 2024
3 min read
Andelyn Biosciences Selected as Viral Vector Manufacturing Partner for the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health (FNIH) Accelerating Medicines Partnership® (AMP®) Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium (BGTC)
February 28, 2024
3 min read
Battelle, Andelyn Biosciences, and AmplifyBio Awarded Task Orders for Plasmid and Suspension AAV Vector Manufacturing and IND-enabling Studies from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS)
November 20, 2023
4 min read
Andelyn Biosciences and The Ohio State University Collaborate for Pre-clinical and GMP Manufacturing of Novel Gene Therapies
November 9, 2023
3 min read
Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Andelyn Biosciences Celebrates Over 20 Years of Leadership and Innovation with Opening of New 180,000 Square Foot Manufacturing Headquarters
June 22, 2023
4 min read
Battelle, AmplifyBio, Andelyn Biosciences Win Research Contract for National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke
January 6, 2023
4 min read
FDA Accepts GMP Plasmid DMF and Capacity Expansion Enabling Andelyn Biosciences to Offer Faster Gene Therapy Development
January 13, 2022
4 min read
