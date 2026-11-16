J-Star Holding Successfully Completes Advanced Composite Skin-to-Structure Welding Trials Built on Proprietary Manufacturing Technology

TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), an innovator in advanced composite manufacturing, today announced the successful completion of advanced composite skin-to-structure welding and molding trials conducted in collaboration with global Tier 1 material suppliers and leading automated equipment and integration partners.

Built upon the Company’s proprietary intellectual property and composite welding technologies, the trials evaluated the integration of high-performance engineering thermoplastics and advanced resin systems through J-Star's skin-to-structure welding processes. The results demonstrated exceptional strong adhesion characteristics and successful material integration, representing an important milestone in the continued development and validation of the Company’s advanced composite manufacturing capabilities.

The successful trials advance J-Star's efforts to develop automated manufacturing processes for lightweight, high-performance structural components, with potential applications in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drone airframes and advanced mobility applications. These applications increasingly require lightweight structural materials and manufacturing processes capable of delivering consistent performance while supporting scalable production.

Building on these results, J-Star is continuing its collaboration with global material suppliers and automated equipment partners to advance manufacturing integration, coordinate supply chain readiness and support the Company's broader plans to establish automated composite production capabilities in the United States.

The Company believes its proprietary composite technologies and manufacturing expertise position it to pursue opportunities across emerging advanced materials markets, including aerospace, unmanned systems and next-generation mobility applications.

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) develops and commercializes cutting-edge technology in carbon reinforcement and resin systems. The company is a global manufacturer of carbon fiber and composite material products, with a legacy in high-performance cycling components and a growing portfolio of applications across healthcare, automotive, and other advanced materials markets. Headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan, J-Star is backed by 50 years of industrial manufacturing experience with IP technology developed to facilitate its expansion into United States. For more information, visit j-starholding.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's capital markets strategy, its U.S. expansion plans, and its evaluation of opportunities in aerospace and defense-adjacent markets. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F and its registration statement on Form F-3, as amended. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and J-Star specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

investor@j-starholding.com