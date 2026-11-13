PharmaLogic buys Lantheus plant to build transatlantic radiopharmaceutical CDMO

PharmaLogic has struck a deal to buy a radiopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and production plant from Lantheus.

Lantheus acquired the CDMO and Springfield, New Jersey, production facility last year when it bought Evergreen Theragnostics for $250 million upfront. At the time, Lantheus hailed Evergreen’s radioligand therapy manufacturing infrastructure and revenue-generating CDMO as a boost for its business. Yet, 19 months after closing the deal, Lantheus has agreed to offload the CDMO and New Jersey plant.

PharmaLogic is buying the assets for an undisclosed sum to advance toward its goal of creating the first fully integrated, global CDMO specializing in radiopharmaceutical therapies. Buying the Springfield site will make PharmaLogic the first therapeutic CDMO to offer a transatlantic platform, the company said in a press release on Monday.

The CDMO established a presence in Europe last year by acquiring a majority stake in Norway’s Agilera Pharma. Employees at the Springfield facility will join Agilera, which will make lutetium Lu 177 dotatate for Lantheus.

The Springfield plant is a 14,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that Evergreen completed in 2021. The facility features seven commercial-scale production suites for manufacturing using a variety of isotopes. Evergreen designed the plant to handle beta emitters, such as the lutetium used in Novartis’ Lutathera and Pluvicto, and the alpha emitters found in multiple next-generation drug candidates.

The facility is equipped to support projects from early-stage trials through commercial manufacturing. Based 15 minutes from Newark’s international airport, the plant is positioned to quickly distribute radiopharmaceuticals beyond New Jersey.

PharmaLogic’s push to build a fully integrated, global radiopharmaceutical CDMO comes as companies race to join Novartis in the burgeoning radioligand therapy market. Last month, Lantheus and Curium won FDA approvals for drugs that could challenge Lutathera. Companies including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly have radiopharmaceuticals in development.

The nature of radioisotopes, which can decay in days and pose risks to people, necessitates specialized manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. Recently, biopharma intelligence platform Sleuth predicted that companies without in-house infrastructure will only succeed as partners or acquisition targets for companies with established supply chains. Outsourcing could mitigate the need for in-house capacity.

Lantheus is selling the CDMO and Springfield facility while working to complete its merger with Curium. The companies agreed to merge in August in an $8 billion deal that is scheduled to close in the first half of 2027. Curium has lutetium manufacturing capacity.

