Intellectual property
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
Artificial intelligence is making it faster to get drug candidates to the clinic, but to gain a competitive advantage, companies must have a strong foundation of data.
Life science companies can protect intellectual property in multiple ways, including leveraging IP rights.
U.S. intelligence officials have informed senators that China-based biotech WuXi AppTec transferred an American client’s intellectual property to the Chinese government without consent, reports Reuters.
Design patents, trademarks, copyright and trade secrets offer lower cost, and sometimes underappreciated, forms of intellectual property.