Intellectual property

CRISPR
Ongoing CRISPR Patent Dispute Complicates Licensing but Hasn’t Deterred Gene-Editing Investment
As the yearslong litigation over ownership of CRISPR gene editing continues, investors have forged ahead with funding the technology’s development by biopharma.
July 17, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Christoph Schwaiger
Opinion
To Realize AI’s Benefits, Don’t Lose Sight of Fundamentals
Artificial intelligence is making it faster to get drug candidates to the clinic, but to gain a competitive advantage, companies must have a strong foundation of data.
July 10, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Thomas Swalla
Policy
Opinion: How Biopharma Companies Should Prepare for Non-Compete Bans
Life science companies can protect intellectual property in multiple ways, including leveraging IP rights.
May 17, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Justin Crotty
Policy
WuXi AppTec Shared Client IP with Beijing, Say US Intelligence Officials: Reuters
U.S. intelligence officials have informed senators that China-based biotech WuXi AppTec transferred an American client’s intellectual property to the Chinese government without consent, reports Reuters.
March 29, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Policy
Opinion: Think Beyond the Utility Patent to Protect Your Portfolio
Design patents, trademarks, copyright and trade secrets offer lower cost, and sometimes underappreciated, forms of intellectual property.
February 6, 2024
 · 
6 min read
 · 
April Wurster, Jaime Choi, Christopher Franich and David Nigro