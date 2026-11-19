Mounjaro is the first and only GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist proven to lower heart attack, stroke or cardiovascular death risk in adults with type 2 diabetes at high risk for these events – in addition to its established A1C and weight loss benefits

Cardiovascular disease affects approximately one third of all people living with type 2 diabetesi

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- Eli Lilly Canada today announced that Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance (NOC) for Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a dual GIP and GLP-1 hormone receptor agonist, to lower the risk of major adverse cardiovascular (CV) events (MACE), including CV death, non-fatal heart attack, or non-fatal stroke in adults with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease.ii Mounjaro is already approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve blood sugar in adults and children 10 years of age and older with type 2 diabetes.ii

"Managing type 2 diabetes today means looking beyond A1C. We need to address the full cardiometabolic picture, particularly excess weight and cardiovascular risk, both of which have a major impact on our patients' long-term outcomes," says Dr. Jeffrey Habert, MD, CCFP, FCFP, Assistant Professor in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the University of Toronto. "Having a newly approved option that can improve glycemic control and support meaningful weight loss, while also reducing cardiovascular events in people at increased risk, is an important advance for patients and for primary care."

The approval was based on results from SURPASS-CVOT, the first cardiovascular outcomes trial comparing two incretin medicines head-to-head rather than against a placebo, and the largest and longest tirzepatide study to date, enrolling more than 13,000 participants across 30 countries, including Canada, over more than four and a half years. In the trial, Mounjaro demonstrated non-inferiority to Trulicity® (dulaglutide), a GLP-1 treatment with established cardiovascular benefit, with an 8% lower rate of cardiovascular death, heart attack or stroke (MACE-3). The estimated hazard ratio for time to first MACE-3 was 0.92 (95.3% CI: 0.83, 1.01) for Mounjaro compared to Trulicity (dulaglutide). This result demonstrated the cardiovascular benefit of tirzepatide in adults with type 2 diabetes at high cardiovascular risk.

Dr. Harpreet S. Bajaj, Canadian National Lead Trial Investigator of SURPASS-CVOT and Chair of Endocrinology Research at LMC/Centricity Canada, comments, "treatment decisions in type 2 diabetes need to reflect the individual needs, health risks and preferences of each patient. The evidence supporting this new indication for tirzepatide is meaningful because it gives us another important option that can help manage type 2 diabetes while also reducing the risk of serious cardiovascular events in people at increased risk. That represents an important step forward in how we can improve care for people living with type 2 diabetes."

"People living with type 2 diabetes have different needs when it comes to their long-term health, with protecting their heart an important consideration," says Mathilde Merlet, General Manager and President, Lilly Canada. "This new cardiovascular indication for Mounjaro builds on its established benefits, including greater reductions in A1C and weight compared with semaglutide 1 mg, and reflects Lilly's continued commitment to improving care for people living with type 2 diabetes."

The safety and tolerability of Mounjaro were generally consistent with its established profile. The most commonly reported adverse events in SURPASS-CVOT for Mounjaro were gastrointestinal-related, generally mild-to-moderate in severity, and occurred primarily during the dose-escalation period.

For more information about Mounjaro, please visit Lilly.ca.

About Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) injection



Mounjaro® (tirzepatide) is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults and children 10 years of age and older with type 2 diabetes mellitus.ii As the first and only Health Canada-approved GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist in type 2 diabetes, Mounjaro is a single molecule that activates the body's receptors for GIP and GLP-1.ii

To view the full Mounjaro product monograph, please visit lilly.ca.

About Trulicity® (dulaglutide)



Trulicity® is a once-weekly injectable medicine for adults with type 2 diabetes that is used with diet and exercise to improve blood sugar (glucose). Trulicity is also used in adults with type 2 diabetes to reduce the risk of non-fatal stroke in people with established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors.iii

About Lilly



Lilly is a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help tens of millions of people across the globe. Lilly's Canadian Affiliate, Eli Lilly Canada Inc. was established in 1938, the result of a research collaboration with scientists at the University of Toronto which eventually produced the world's first commercially available insulin.

Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges: redefining diabetes care; treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects; advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease; providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders; and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more about Lilly Canada, visit Lilly.com/en-CA, or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

____________________________ i Einarson TR, Acs A, Ludwig C, Panton UH. Prevalence of cardiovascular disease in type 2 diabetes: a systematic literature review of scientific evidence from across the world in 2007–2017. Cardiovasc Diabetol. 2018;17(1):83. doi:10.1186/s12933-018-0728-6. ii Mounjaro Current Product Monograph. iii Trulicity Current Product Monograph.

SOURCE Eli Lilly Canada Inc.