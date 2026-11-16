Genentech’s Gazyva Becomes the First FDA-Approved Treatment for Primary Membranous Nephropathy

Approval based on Phase III MAJESTY results demonstrating Gazyva superiority over tacrolimus in achieving complete remission of proteinuria at two years (36.1% vs. 5.7%; p<0.001)

Primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) is a rare, chronic autoimmune disease; when left untreated, up to 30% of patients progress to kidney failure within 10 years

This approval further strengthens Gazyva’s role across multiple immune-mediated kidney diseases and reinforces the potential of B cell-driven innovation in nephrology and rheumatology

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RHHBY--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROP; OTCQX: RHHBY), announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) for the treatment of adult patients with primary membranous nephropathy (pMN) at risk of disease progression, to induce remission of proteinuria. Gazyva becomes the first and only therapy to receive FDA approval for this disease, having previously been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation. A chronic autoimmune disease that can lead to kidney failure, pMN carries a substantial human and economic burden for patients, caregivers and health systems alike. Proteinuria is a key indicator of kidney damage characterized by high urine protein levels.

“The FDA approval of Gazyva represents an important step forward for people living with primary membranous nephropathy, where targeting B cells addresses a critical underlying driver of disease,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. “With Gazyva, we are turning decades of specialized antibody engineering into tangible outcomes for patients with immune-mediated kidney diseases. By achieving significantly higher complete remission rates compared to tacrolimus, Gazyva offers a more effective approach to help achieve durable disease control.”

The approval is based on positive results from the Phase III MAJESTY study. The trial met its primary endpoint, with 36.1% of adults achieving complete remission (CR) of proteinuria at two years (104 weeks) with Gazyva versus 5.7% with tacrolimus (adjusted difference 31.1%; 95% confidence interval [CI]: 18.2 to 44.0; p<0.001). Key secondary endpoints showed that Gazyva was superior to tacrolimus in achieving overall remission (complete or partial remission) at week 104 (50% vs. 12.9%; adjusted difference 37.8%; 95% CI: 23.9 to 51.8; p<0.001) and complete remission at week 76 (36.1% vs. 8.6%; adjusted difference 27.4%; 95% CI: 13.4 to 39.8; p<0.001). Safety was in line with the well-characterized profile of Gazyva and no new safety signals were identified. MAJESTY data were featured at the 63rd European Renal Association (ERA) Congress in June 2026 as a late-breaking oral presentation and published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). Data are also being submitted to other global health authorities, including the European Medicines Agency.

“People living with primary membranous nephropathy face the risk of progressive kidney damage and significant uncertainty about their health,” said Marc Hurlbert, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation. “The first FDA approval of a treatment specifically for this condition is a milestone, finally giving patients and clinicians more treatment options. Our hope is that the approval of Gazyva provides a turning point for people navigating pMN.”

pMN is a rare, chronic autoimmune condition that causes potentially irreversible kidney damage and can lead to kidney failure. People living with pMN often experience fatigue, edema (swelling) and significant emotional and social challenges that deeply affect both patients and their families. Beyond the individual impact, pMN places a substantial burden on healthcare systems. Achieving complete remission is important to help maintain kidney function and delay or prevent the onset of serious and potentially fatal complications.

“pMN can lead to debilitating physical and psychological symptoms that place a heavy burden on patients, families and healthcare systems alike,” said Teresa Graham, Chief Executive Officer, Roche Pharmaceuticals. “This first-ever FDA approval delivers an important targeted treatment option for the pMN community and expands how many people may benefit from Gazyva across multiple severe immune-mediated kidney diseases.”

This is the third FDA approval of Gazyva in immune-mediated kidney diseases, following approvals in idiopathic nephrotic syndrome (INS) and lupus nephritis (LN). The FDA is currently evaluating Gazyva for adults with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and is expected to make a decision by December 2026. Additionally, the European Medicines Agency’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) recently issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of Gazyva for adults with SLE, with a final decision from the European Commission expected in the near future. Beyond Gazyva, Genentech has a broad pipeline to bring breakthrough innovation across immunology, including immune-mediated kidney diseases.

About Gazyva

Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed with a Type II anti-CD20 region, for direct B cell death and a glycoengineered Fc region, for higher binding affinity and increased antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC). CD20 is a protein found on certain types of B cells. Gazyva is approved for adults with lupus nephritis in more than 65 countries, and for idiopathic nephrotic syndrome in adults and pediatric patients in the U.S. Gazyva is also approved in 100 countries for various types of hematological cancers.

About the MAJESTY Study

MAJESTY [NCT04629248] is a Phase III, randomized, open-label, multicenter study designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Gazyva® (obinutuzumab) in adults with primary membranous nephropathy. The study enrolled 142 adults who were randomized 1:1 to receive Gazyva or tacrolimus. The primary endpoint is the percentage of adults who achieve complete remission of proteinuria at two years (week 104).

About Primary Membranous Nephropathy

Primary membranous nephropathy is a chronic autoimmune condition where the body’s immune system attacks the filtering units of the kidney, the glomeruli, causing protein to leak into the urine and potentially a gradual decline in kidney function. Over time, the damage to the kidneys can become irreversible, increasing the risk of life-threatening complications, such as kidney failure, idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, blood clots and cardiovascular diseases. Achieving complete remission is important to help maintain kidney function and delay or prevent the onset of serious and potentially fatal complications.

Primary membranous nephropathy has an estimated incidence of 1.2 per 100,000 people in the United States per year.

Indication

GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with primary membranous nephropathy (MN) at risk of disease progression, to help achieve remission by reducing protein levels in the urine.

Important Safety Information

What is the most important safety information I should know about GAZYVA?

Tell your doctor right away about any side effects you experience. GAZYVA can cause side effects that can become serious or life-threatening, including:

Hepatitis B Virus (HBV): Hepatitis B can cause liver failure and death. If you have a history of hepatitis B infection, GAZYVA could cause it to return. You should not receive GAZYVA if you have active hepatitis B liver disease. Your doctor or healthcare team will need to screen you for hepatitis B before, and monitor you during and after, your treatment with GAZYVA. Sometimes this will require treatment for hepatitis B. Symptoms of hepatitis B include worsening of fatigue and yellow discoloration of skin or eyes



Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML): PML is a rare and serious brain infection caused by a virus. PML can be fatal. Your weakened immune system could put you at risk. Your doctor will watch for symptoms. Symptoms of PML include confusion, difficulty talking or walking, dizziness or loss of balance, and vision problems

Who should not receive GAZYVA?

Do NOT receive GAZYVA if you have had an allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis or serum sickness) to GAZYVA. Tell your healthcare provider if you have had an allergic reaction to obinutuzumab or any other ingredients in GAZYVA in the past

What are additional possible serious side effects of GAZYVA?

Tell your doctor right away about any side effects you experience. GAZYVA can cause side effects that may become severe or life-threatening, including:

Infusion-Related Reactions (IRRs): These side effects may occur during or within 24 hours of any GAZYVA infusion. Some IRRs can be serious, including, but not limited to, severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), acute life-threatening breathing problems, or other life-threatening IRRs. If you have a reaction, the infusion is either slowed or stopped until your symptoms are resolved. Most patients are able to complete infusions and receive medication again. However, if the infusion-related reaction is life-threatening, the infusion of GAZYVA will be permanently stopped. Your healthcare team will take steps to help lessen any side effects you may have to the infusion process. You may be given medicines to take before each GAZYVA treatment. Symptoms of IRRs may include fast heartbeat, tiredness, dizziness, headache, redness of the face, nausea, chills, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and chest discomfort





These side effects may occur during or within 24 hours of any GAZYVA infusion. Some IRRs can be serious, including, but not limited to, severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis), acute life-threatening breathing problems, or other life-threatening IRRs. If you have a reaction, the infusion is either slowed or stopped until your symptoms are resolved. Most patients are able to complete infusions and receive medication again. However, if the infusion-related reaction is life-threatening, the infusion of GAZYVA will be permanently stopped. Your healthcare team will take steps to help lessen any side effects you may have to the infusion process. You may be given medicines to take before each GAZYVA treatment. Symptoms of IRRs may include fast heartbeat, tiredness, dizziness, headache, redness of the face, nausea, chills, fever, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, high blood pressure, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, and chest discomfort Hypersensitivity Reactions, Including Serum Sickness: Some people receiving GAZYVA may have severe or life-threatening allergic reactions. This reaction may be severe, may happen during or after an infusion, and may affect many areas of the body. If an allergic reaction occurs, your doctor will stop the infusion and permanently discontinue GAZYVA





Some people receiving GAZYVA may have severe or life-threatening allergic reactions. This reaction may be severe, may happen during or after an infusion, and may affect many areas of the body. If an allergic reaction occurs, your doctor will stop the infusion and permanently discontinue GAZYVA Serious, Including Fatal, Infections: While you’re taking GAZYVA, you may develop infections. Some of these infections can be fatal and severe, so be sure to talk to your doctor if you think you have an infection. Patients with a history of recurring or chronic infections may be at an increased risk of infection. Patients with an active infection should not be treated with GAZYVA. Patients taking GAZYVA may be at higher risk for severe infections compared to patients taking tacrolimus. If you develop a serious infection, your doctor will immediately discontinue GAZYVA and begin treatment for the infection





While you’re taking GAZYVA, you may develop infections. Some of these infections can be fatal and severe, so be sure to talk to your doctor if you think you have an infection. Patients with a history of recurring or chronic infections may be at an increased risk of infection. Patients with an active infection should not be treated with GAZYVA. Patients taking GAZYVA may be at higher risk for severe infections compared to patients taking tacrolimus. If you develop a serious infection, your doctor will immediately discontinue GAZYVA and begin treatment for the infection Low White Blood Cell Count: When you have an abnormally low count of infection-fighting white blood cells, it is called neutropenia. While you are taking GAZYVA, your doctor will do blood work to check your white blood cell count. Severe and life-threatening neutropenia can develop during or after treatment with GAZYVA. Some cases of neutropenia can last for more than one month. If your white blood cell count is low, your doctor may prescribe medication to help prevent infections





When you have an abnormally low count of infection-fighting white blood cells, it is called neutropenia. While you are taking GAZYVA, your doctor will do blood work to check your white blood cell count. Severe and life-threatening neutropenia can develop during or after treatment with GAZYVA. Some cases of neutropenia can last for more than one month. If your white blood cell count is low, your doctor may prescribe medication to help prevent infections Low Platelet Count: Platelets help stop bleeding or blood loss. GAZYVA with chemotherapy may reduce the number of platelets you have in your blood; having low platelet count is called thrombocytopenia. This may affect the clotting process. While you are taking GAZYVA, your doctor will do blood work to check your platelet count. Severe and life-threatening thrombocytopenia can develop during treatment with GAZYVA. Fatal bleeding events have occurred in patients treated with GAZYVA. If your platelet count gets too low, your treatment may be delayed or reduced





Platelets help stop bleeding or blood loss. GAZYVA with chemotherapy may reduce the number of platelets you have in your blood; having low platelet count is called thrombocytopenia. This may affect the clotting process. While you are taking GAZYVA, your doctor will do blood work to check your platelet count. Severe and life-threatening thrombocytopenia can develop during treatment with GAZYVA. Fatal bleeding events have occurred in patients treated with GAZYVA. If your platelet count gets too low, your treatment may be delayed or reduced Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC): Fatal and severe DIC has been reported in people receiving GAZYVA for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). DIC is a rare and serious abnormal blood clotting condition that should be monitored and managed by your doctor, as it can lead to uncontrollable bleeding

The most common side effects of GAZYVA in MN were infusion-related reactions and upper respiratory tract infection.

What other information should I tell my doctor before receiving GAZYVA?

You should talk to your doctor about:

Immunizations: Before receiving GAZYVA therapy, tell your healthcare provider if you have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who are treated with GAZYVA should not receive live vaccines





Before receiving GAZYVA therapy, tell your healthcare provider if you have recently received or are scheduled to receive a vaccine. People who are treated with GAZYVA should not receive live vaccines Pregnancy: Tell your doctor if you are pregnant, think that you might be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. GAZYVA may harm your unborn baby. Speak to your doctor about using GAZYVA while you are pregnant. Talk to your doctor or your child’s doctor about the safety and timing of live virus vaccinations to your infant if you received GAZYVA during pregnancy. Women of childbearing potential should use effective contraception while taking GAZYVA and for 6 months after GAZYVA treatment





Tell your doctor if you are pregnant, think that you might be pregnant, or plan to become pregnant. GAZYVA may harm your unborn baby. Speak to your doctor about using GAZYVA while you are pregnant. Talk to your doctor or your child’s doctor about the safety and timing of live virus vaccinations to your infant if you received GAZYVA during pregnancy. Women of childbearing potential should use effective contraception while taking GAZYVA and for 6 months after GAZYVA treatment Breastfeeding: Because of the potential risk of serious side effects in breastfed children, women should not breastfeed while taking GAZYVA and for 6 months after your last dose

Tell your doctor about any side effects.

These are not all of the possible side effects of GAZYVA. For more information, ask your doctor or pharmacist.

GAZYVA is available by prescription only.

You may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. You may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information, including Serious Side Effects.

About Genentech in Immunology

Genentech is committed to harnessing pioneering science and innovation to address critical unmet needs for patients with immune-mediated diseases. Our pipeline includes over a dozen clinical programs in immunology aiming to transform care for people living with lupus, MASH, ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, and rheumatoid arthritis. We are investing end-to-end in immunology from discovery to R&D to commercialization across a variety of modalities including monoclonal antibodies, bispecifics, and CAR-T cell therapies to help solve some of the most difficult challenges in immunology today.

About Genentech

Founded 50 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Aberbach, (650) 467-6800

Advocacy Contact:

Meg Harrison, (617) 694-7060

Investor Contacts:

Loren Kalm, (650) 225-3217

Bruno Eschli, +41 61 687 5284